L Morgan Lee (‘A Strange Loop’) could become the first openly transgender performer to earn a Tony nomination

Lend me your “sympathetic ears,” because history could be made when Tony Award nominations are announced on May 9. The Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Strange Loop” is bound to have a strong showing. While it’s already an impressive feat for a self-described “big, Black, queer-ass, American Broadway show” to enjoy a buzzy commercial run, that’s not the history of which I speak. I’m looking at the acting races: if “A Strange Loop’s” L Morgan Lee manages to nab a Featured Actress in a Musical nomination, she will become the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for a Tony Award.

“A Strange Loop” follows the story of Usher (Jaquel Spivey), who happens to be a front of house usher for a major Broadway hit. Michael R. Jackson’s self-referential script sees Usher navigating life in New York while trying to write a new musical … a musical about a man similar to himself, who is also trying to write a musical (hence the show’s title). Usher is joined on stage by a chorus of “Thoughts,” actors who embody his inner self doubts and anxiety and transform them into song and dance. Lee portrays Thought 1.

While none of the Thoughts get a specific name, they are nevertheless perfect acting showcases. Each Thought embodies multiple people in Usher’s life, in addition to representing the feelings inside his own head. All of these characters are fully defined with specific vocals and physicality, allowing the actors to show off their range.

One of Lee’s most memorable transformations as Thought 1 is in the song “Sympathetic Ear.” She lampoons a very specific type of Broadway tourist whom Usher encounters during intermission at “The Lion King.” Every theater industry worker in the audience howls with recognition at the character. But Lee turns the moment on its head as this patron becomes one of the only people to offer Usher encouragement to follow his dreams. “Find joy inside your life while you’re still here,” sings Lee. You can practically hear everyone’s hands reaching for their hearts.

If Lee can score a nomination for “A Strange Loop,” it would be a huge moment when it comes to trans visibility on Broadway. New York drag icon and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role in a Broadway musical with her performance in “Head Over Heels.” That Go-Go’s tuner opened in July 2018. Just a few months later in September 2018, the comedy “The Nap” opened featuring Alexandra Billings. She became the first openly trans woman to originate a role in a Broadway play. Neither Peppermint nor Billings were able to score a Tony nomination.

Lee currently sits in sixth place in Gold Derby’s combined Tony odds for Featured Actress in a Musical, right on the cusp of a nomination. “A Strange Loop” just scooped up a collection of glowing reviews and has emerged as a front-runner for Best Musical, which could help Lee inch her way towards a nomination. Further helping her odds is that, unlike the five other Thoughts in the musical who are eligible for Featured Actor, Lee faces no internal competition from any co-stars. Lee has already been singled out by the Drama League as one of 43 nominees for their coveted Distinguished Performance prize. A Tony nomination could be next.

