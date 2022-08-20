4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Ozark’ and ‘Pachinko’ among winners

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) held their 4th Annual AAFCA Awards today in Los Angeles. “Abbott Elementary” won for Best TV Comedy and the show’s creator Quinta Brunson took home the Breakout Star trophy. The freshman ABC sitcom is nominated for seven Emmy Awards this year including Best Comedy Series. Patina Miller (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) and Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”) took top acting honors. Read the full list of AAFCA TV Honors winners below.

As previously announced, AAFCA bestowed special achievement honors on several industry leaders including Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe who received the Ashley Boone Award, Alex Kurtzman who received AAFCA’s Ally Award, and AAFCA’s Inclusion Award went to the Warner Bros. Television Group. Warner Bros. Discovery Senior Vice President of Equity and Inclusion Karen Horne accepted the award on behalf of the studio. The ceremony was presided over by AAFCA president Gil Robertson.

2022 AAFCA TV HONORS AWARD RECIPIENTS:

BEST TV COMEDY – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA – Ozark (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW – Bel-Air (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Black and Missing (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – Women of the Movement (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR – Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE – Swagger (Apple TV+) & Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty (HBO)

BEST WRITING – A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING – Salli Richardson, The Gilded Age (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Courtney B. Vance, 61 st Street (AMC)

Street (AMC) IMPACT AWARD – Insecure (HBO)

The event’s presenters included Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Nicoo Annan and Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Laz Alonso (“The Boys”), Dondre Whitfield, Thomas Jones (“Johnson”), Tami Roman (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Kim Coles (“Finding Happy”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”), Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Reasonable Doubt”).

