AARP Movies for Grownups Awards: ‘Belfast’ wins Best Picture

“Belfast” won Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards on March 18. For the past two decades, these kudos have promoted films for grownups by grownups, fighting for the 50-plus audience and against industry ageism. They now also recognize achievements in television. Scroll down to see the full list of AARP Movies for Grownups Awards winners.

Alan Cumming hosted the virtual ceremony on PBS’ “Great Performances.” Lily Tomlin received the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award from her one-time Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In co-star Goldie Hawn.

Best Picture

“Belfast”

Best Director

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Actor

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Best Supporting Actor

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Best Screenwriter

Tony Kushner (“West Side Story”)

Best Documentary

“Summer of Soul”

Best Foreign Film

“Sheep Without a Shepherd” (China)

Best Intergenerational Film

“CODA”

Best Ensemble

“Nightmare Alley”

Best Buddy Picture

“Finch”

Best Grownup Love Story

“Cyrano”

Time Capsule

“Spencer”

Best TV Actress

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best TV Actor

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Best TV Series

“Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series/TV Movie

“Mare of Easttown”

