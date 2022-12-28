‘Abbott Elementary’ poised to bring broadcast networks back to the forefront at Golden Globes and SAG Awards

“Abbott Elementary” exploded on the scene during midseason in December of 2021, and has been one of the most successful broadcast network shows in years. This past September, “Abbott Elementary” won three major Emmys: Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Best Comedy Casting, and Best Comedy Writing for its creator, executive producer, writer, and star, Quinta Brunson. But that isn’t the only awards recognition for this show, which marks a comeback for broadcast networks in the prestige TV landscape.

“Abbott Elementary” started last week off with five Golden Globe Award nominations, the most of any broadcast show this year by far. With the success of the show and its awards trajectory so far, it’s poised to achieve wins next month when the Hollywood Foreign Press announce their winners on January 10, 2023.

A day later, January 11, the Screen Actors Guild announces its nominations, and “Abbott Elementary” is sure to make its mark there as well, continuing the awards comeback for broadcast shows after streaming services and cable have dominated for years. 2014 was the last time a broadcast show won best ensemble cast at the SAG Awards (ABC’s “Modern Family”). That was also the year FOX’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” won Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes, which was the last time a broadcast show won that award too.

Currently “Abbott Elementary” is set to win the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series with 31/10 odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. It’s also currently the top contender to receive the SAG Award for its ensemble, at 82/25 odds. We will find out how accurate the odds are next month. Do you agree that the show will do what no other broadcast program has done in almost a decade?

