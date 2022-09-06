Is ‘Abbott Elementary’ new frontrunner for Best Comedy Series after Emmy win for casting?

“Abbott Elementary” has been performing well this TV awards season, but at Sunday night’s Creative Arts Emmys the ABC sitcom may have launched itself into an unlikely place — frontrunner to win Best Comedy Series at Monday’s Primetime Emmys. Wendy O’Brien won Best Casting for a Comedy Series over rivals from “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.” This prize has matched up with top series honors for the last seven years in a row.

Up until 2015, splits between these categories were common. “Modern Family” took both awards for its first season in 2010, but then lost the casting prize four consecutive years to “Glee,” “Girls,” “30 Rock” and “Orange is the New Black” while maintaining its stronghold as the top comedy. Since then, “Veep” won both three years in a row followed by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ted Lasso.”

Winning the casting prize certainly won’t make Best Comedy Series a slam dunk for “Abbott Elementary.” Over the past 20 years, only five comedies have been able to take top honors for their first season: “Arrested Development” (2004), “30 Rock” (2007), “Modern Family” (2010), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2018) and “Ted Lasso” (2021). If “Abbott Elementary” pulls this off, it would be just the second time in history that two new shows won the top prize back-to-back. You have to go back to 1986 when “The Golden Girls” was victorious one year after “The Cosby Show.”

As of this writing, “Abbott Elementary” sits in third place in our combined odds behind last year’s champ “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks.” Despite being the most nominated comedy of the year, “Ted Lasso” won nothing at the Creative Arts ceremony last weekend. “Hacks” won a pair for Guest Comedy Actress Laurie Metcalf and contemporary costumes. “Only Murders in the Building” won three trophies for Guest Comedy Actor Nathan Lane, production design (half-hour) and sound mixing (half-hour). “Barry” won three as well for single-camera picture editing, sound editing and stunt coordination. “What We Do in the Shadows” had one win for fantasy/sci-fi costumes while “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Marvelous Maisel” went empty-handed.

Quinta Brunson created and stars in “Abbott Elementary,” a workplace comedy about a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. The series was nominated for seven Emmys including Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress (Brunson), Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph), Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Tyler James Williams), Best Comedy Writing (Brunson) and Best Casting (O’Brien).

