‘Abbott Elementary’ is the latest mockumentary to score with the Emmy Awards

Since the American remake of “The Office” hit small screens in 2005, its fabricated documentary style –– often referred to as the mockumentary format–– became a sensation in the United States. With both “Abbott Elementary” and “What We Do in the Shadows” nominated for Best Comedy Series this season, it’s clear that the mockumentary subgenre continues to find favor among Television Academy voters and general viewers alike. But what are the roots of the mockumentary, and what success has the relatively recent sitcom phenomenon had at the Emmys up to this point?

Precursors to the mockumentary format –– which refers to documentary-style filmmaking in comedic media, specifically –– can be found as early as the 1930s, with the Luis Buñuel film “Land Without Bread” documenting a real-life region in Spain, utilizing hyperbole in its narration to satirize the living conditions of the impoverished people of Las Hurdes, contrasting the narrator’s uninterested manner of speaking. Since then, early examples of the form can be found in films such as 1964’s “A Hard Day’s Night” and several Woody Allen pictures. The subgenre really began to gain popularity in the 1980s with one of the subgenres’ quintessential examples, Rob Reiner’s “This Is Spinal Tap.”

Though this comedic documentary style has been around for almost a century in film, television began to utilize the form far later. Splashes of mockumentary TV can be found throughout the ‘90s in Europe and Australia, in shows such as “The Games” and “The Day Today”, but it really began to surge at the turn of the century with the UK’s “The Office” and Canada’s “Trailer Park Boys”. The arrival of “The Office” to the US in the form of a remake sparked a flurry of American mockumentary television series, which became reflected in the annual Emmy nominations for Comedy Series.

The aforementioned “The Office” remake won the coveted prize for its second season in 2006, its first nomination in the category. It must be noted that “Arrested Development” won two years prior, and though it doesn’t reference the presence of a documentary crew or feature the characteristic talking heads of the show’s characters, it was shot in a similar cinéma-vérité style. In its nine-season run, “The Office” won five Emmys out of 42 nominations: twice for editing, and once each for directing, writing, and Comedy Series. It was nominated for the top prize for another five seasons but never repeated the feat, twice losing to fellow mockumentary “Modern Family”.

The ABC sitcom was an Emmy darling, winning the category for each of its first five seasons –– but that was just the tip of its Emmys’ iceberg. In its 11 seasons on the air, it won 22 awards, including six for its actors, and four for its directors. In 2011, the second year of its run, half of the year’s nominees were mockumentaries, with the third season of “Parks and Recreation” joining the other two. “Parks” received a total of 14 nominations, including once more for Comedy Series in its final season. “Modern Family” was eventually dethroned by another cinéma-vérité show: “Veep”. After three years of the political satire being top dog, things changed in 2018: it was the first comedy lineup in 12 years to not feature a mockumentary.

Other mockumentaries to receive Emmy praise in that time include “Reno 911!” with four nominations in the short form categories; “The Muppets” with a nod for its art direction; “Documentary Now!” which earned six nominations competing as a variety sketch series; and “American Vandal” was nominated once for Writing for a Limited Series in 2018.

Four years later and it seems the mockumentary has returned with force. So, as members of the subgenre, how likely are “Abbott Elementary” and “What We Do in the Shadows” to win Outstanding Comedy Series? In the 21st century, we’ve seen just two mockumentaries take the top prize, but four shows that utilize cinéma-vérité, for a combined total of 10 ceremonies. (Though it’s been five years since “Veep” won Comedy Series, it must be noted that on the drama side, “Succession,” which also utilizes cinéma-vérité (and is also often pretty hilarious), won its top prize last year and is poised to repeat its feat.)

As for true mockumentaries, it’s been eight years since “Modern Family” won Comedy Series (almost 20 since “The Office”), and that streak is likely to continue. In our combined odds, “Abbott Elementary” is fourth to take home the Emmy, despite receiving seven nominations. “Shadows,” on the other hand, also received seven nominations, but was only nominated for its writing in the above-the-line categories. For that, it sits seventh in our odds, only above “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But while this year might present as a long shot for both shows, there’s always next time.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions