‘Abbott Elementary’ poised to dominate the SAG Awards

School is back in session as the sophomore outing of “Abbott Elementary” aired its season premiere on September 21. The ABC comedy about a group of teachers at an underfunded elementary school in Philadelphia is returning at a perfect time. After making the grade at this year’s Emmy Awards, the show is in a prime position to continue or even expand its winning streak at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Airing new episodes is not the only factor working in the show’s favor at the SAG Awards. Its chances are likely boosted by its performance at this year’s Emmy Awards where it picked up seven nominations, including for Best Comedy Series, and secured wins for Best Comedy Casting, Best Comedy Writing for creator and star Quinta Brunson and Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph. Ralph may have single-handedly boosted the show’s profile with her now legendary acceptance speech.

First a critical and audience favorite, and now an award-winner, the show is clearly on a roll, which is probably why it’s so high in our SAG Awards odds. As of this writing, “Abbott Elementary” sits in first place in Gold Derby’s odds for Best Comedy Ensemble, with the majority of our editors predicting it to win over reigning champ “Ted Lasso.”

We could also see the series dominate the Best Comedy Actress category, mainly because the guild does not delineate between lead and supporting performances. Gold Derby’s combined odds have both Brunson and scene-stealer Janelle James in second and third place respectively. However, fresh off her win at the Emmys, Ralph sits at six place overall.

Could all three actresses make it into the race? All but one of Gold Derby’s editors are predicting at least two “Abbott” actresses will earn nominations. However, two editors– Daniel Montgomery and Joyce Eng— are predicting an “Abbott” trifecta in the Comedy Actress category.

Also, in a reflection of the show’s current momentum — and his own Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Tyler James Williams sits at seventh place in our odds for Best Comedy Actor at the SAG Awards. So a nomination for him would not be beyond the realm of possibility.

