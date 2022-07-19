‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ are the shows you’ll start watching thanks to Emmy nominations [POLL RESULTS]

After the 2022 Emmy nominations were unveiled on July 12, Gold Derby ran a poll asking people to fess up and admit which of the Best Comedy Series and Best Drama Series nominees they had never seen and wanted to start watching. Hundreds voted, and we can now announce the top two vote-getters: “Abbott Elementary” in comedy and “Yellowjackets” in drama. With so many TV shows airing or streaming each year, the Emmy Awards are proving to be more and more important as they help narrow the focus and let any potential viewers out there know which ones are worth their time.

Seven-time nominee “Abbott Elementary” is the latest broadcast network mockumentary to earn Emmy love after shows like “The Office” and “Modern Family” prevailed earlier this century. Leading star Quinta Brunson plays Janine Teagues, a second grade teacher at a fictional Black school in Philadelphia. The comedian earned three bids alone for acting, producing and writing (“Pilot”), and three of the show’s supporting players got in as well: Janelle James Abbott as Ava Coleman, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard and Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie.

“Yellowjackets” is also nominated for seven Emmys, including lead actress Melanie Lynskey (who won the Critics Choice Award) as Shauna, supporting actress Christina Ricci as Misty, directing (“Pilot”) and writing (“Pilot” and “F Sharp”). Showtime’s mysterious plane crash program is reminiscent of “Lost,” which won Best Drama Series in 2005. Notably, both programs utilize non-linear storytelling techniques to illustrate how the traumatic ordeal affected the character’s lives after they eventually got out of the wilderness/off the island.

Here are the complete poll results for what shows people said they’d start watching thanks to the Emmy nominations:

14.20% — “Abbott Elementary”

8.88% — “Yellowjackets”

7.40% — “Euphoria”

7.40% — “Severance”

7.10% — “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

6.80% — “Succession”

6.80% — I have seen everything

6.51% — “Better Call Saul”

5.92% — “What We Do in the Shadows”

5.62% — “Squid Game”

4.73% — “Ozark”

3.85% — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

3.55% — “Only Murders in the Building”

3.25% — “Hacks”

2.96% — “Barry”

2.96% — “Ted Lasso”

2.07% — “Stranger Things”

