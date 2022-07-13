Acapop Kids (‘America’s Got Talent’) honor fallen member with emotional a cappella audition

During the July 12 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” viewers met Acapop Kids, a teenage a cappella group comprised of 12-to-17-year-old students. The singers dedicated their performance to Nolan Gibbons, one of their own members who recently died at age 15 due to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). Before his death, he wrote the song “My Turn,” which the kids decided to sing on the big stage to “honor him” in front of “AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara (Howie Mandel was out sick).

The group members explain how they’re from all over the U.S. and that they’ve “been together for about four years now.” The self-described “best friends” ultimately want to “go on tour” as their big dream and “inspire all the younger kids to do whatever they want, no matter what they look like — nothing will stop anybody.”

When Simon asks Acapop Kids about the song they’ve decided to sing, they explain, “It’s called ‘My Turn’ and it’s actually by one of our dear friends and former members of Acapop who sadly passed away, so we’re just here to spread his message and be his voice.” Simon apologizes for their loss and urges them to “take a beat” and prepare for the audition that could possibly change their lives.

The nine teenagers line up and begin their inspirational a cappella performance of “My Turn,” which includes solo vocals, humming and beatboxing. Remember, there are no instruments or music tracks in use — everything the audience hears is coming directly from their mouths.

“That was beautiful,” raves Heidi. “You meld beautifully together with your voices. I just loved it. I was super entertained.”

Sofia adds, “I thought that was so much fun. This is what you guys are meant to do. The song was beautiful and I know this means a lot to you guys because he wrote it. I am very happy that you guys made it to ‘AGT’ because we needed you guys.”

“To sing a song as a tribute to someone who you lost is such a difficult thing to do,” comments Simon. “So emotional, so respectful. It was what I call a moment. I love you guys. Absolutely brilliant.”

Surprisingly, no group singing act has ever prevailed on NBC’s reality TV show before. But there are seven solo singers on the “America’s Got Talent” winners list. They are: Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Neal E. Boyd (Season 3), Kevin Skinner (Season 4), Michael Grimm (Season 5), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (Season 6), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Kodi Lee (Season 14).