‘Accused’ first look: All-star crime series features Abigail Breslin, Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale [WATCH TRAILER]

Emmy-winning producer Howard Gordon‘s (“Homeland,” “24”) latest creation, “Accused,” will premiere on FOX next year and the first look at the provocative crime thriller was just released. The all-star cast includes Academy Award nominee Abigail Breslin and Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale and Rhea Perlman. Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Wendell Pierce and Emmy nominees Molly Parker and Malcolm-Jamal Warner round out the ensemble.

The premiere is set for Sunday January, 22 on FOX. Watch the trailer below.

Per the network’s press release, “Accused” is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, in which each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. The drama is told from the defendant’s point of view. In “Accused,” viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

The first of 15 episodes will star Chiklis as Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school. Each installment is a fast-paced, provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast.

In addition to the superstars on camera, the drama will features some heavy hitters behind the scenes as well. Stepping in to direct various episodes are Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, Emmy winner Billy Porter and renowned filmmaker Tazbah Rose.

