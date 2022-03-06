ACE Eddie Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Expert Jazz Tangcay (Variety) for a perfect score when predicting the 2022 ACE Eddie Awards winners on Saturday. She is just ahead of Carlos_Abril_Ortega, Robert Plant and Clayton Davis (also from Variety) at 87.50% and has a good point score of 3,543 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,000 people worldwide predicted these American Cinema Editors champs for nine categories at the Los Angeles ceremony. Movie winners included “King Richard,” “tick, tick… Boom!,” “Encanto” and “Summer of Soul.” TV winners included “Hacks,” “Succession,” “Mare of Easttown” and “Bo Burnham: Inside.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is best at 75.00%. We then have a three-way tie at 62.50% for Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria and Christopher Rosen. Tied at 50.00% each are Charles Bright, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Paul Sheehan and myself. Denton Davidson is at 37.50%. See Editors’ scores.

