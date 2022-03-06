ACE Eddie Awards: ‘King Richard,’ ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’ win over Oscar rivals for Best Film Editing

“King Richard” got a big boost in its bid for Best Editing at the Oscars with a win at the ACE Golden Eddie Awards on March 6. It prevailed in the drama race at these awards bestowed by American Cinema Editors over two of its Oscar rivals –“Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” — as well as “Belfast” and “No Time to Die.”

Another of the Oscar nominees, “tick, tick…BOOM!,” won the comedy/musical category over the fifth Oscar contender, “Don’t Look Up,” plus “Cruella,” “The French Dispatch” and “Licorice Pizza.”

Since 1990, the film that came up with one of the ACEs went on to take home the top prize at the Academy Awards 18 times, including the 2020 winner for best drama editing, “Parasite.” And in nine of the 13 years when the ACE barometer was wrong, at least one of the Eddie champs was a contender for Best Picture. Last year’s drama winner, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” lost the top Oscar to “Nomadland.”

In 2019, both ACE winners — the drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the comedy “The Favourite” — numbered among the Best Picture nominees to lose the top Oscar to “Green Book.” In 2008 neither of the Eddie winners — The Bourne Ultimatum” nor “Sweeney Todd” — made the final five contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars, and in 2000 the same fate befell “The Matrix” and “Being John Malkovich.” And prior to the split, 1990 ACE winner “Glory” was shut out of the Best Picture line-up.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

Belfast , Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune, Joe Walker, ACE

X – King Richard , Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die, Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

Cruella, Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

X – tick, tick…BOOM!, Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

X – Encanto, Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca, Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon, Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2, Gregory Perler, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

Flee, Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

X – Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised, Joshua L. Pearson

Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground, Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”, Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”, Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”, Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

X – The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”, Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?