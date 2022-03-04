ACE Eddie Awards preview: Which of the Oscar nominees for Best Film Editing will win?

The American Cinema Editors guild, which hands out its awards on March 5, has a good track record as a preview of the Oscar winner for Best Picture (18 out of the last 31) and a great one for forecasting who will win the Film Editing Oscar (22 of the last 31). Not surprisingly, it is also fairly prescient when it comes to predicting the five Film Editing Oscar slots.

All of this year’s nominees for that Oscar also contend for this cutting prize. The ACE Eddie Awards are divided between dramas and comedies/musicals. Oscar nominees “Dune,” “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog” contend here in the drama race, which is rounded out by “Belfast” and “No Time to Die.” Facing off against the Oscar nominees “Don’t Look Up” and “tick, tick…BOOM!” on the comedy side are “Cruella,” “The French Dispatch” and “Licorice Pizza.”

In 1992, the Eddies went from three to five nominees (matching that of the Oscars) and in 2000 it split the award in two, with five nominees for each of drama and comedy/musical. Over the past 29 years, 129 of the 145 Oscar nominees for Film Editing had first reaped a Golden Eddie bid; that makes for an accuracy rate of 89%.

The Golden Eddie winners will be revealed on March 5, which is a dozen days before final voting for the 94th Academy Awards starts. Oscar watchers are sure to be watching as they are keenly aware that the American Cinema Editors has a proven track record as one of the best indicators of which film takes home the Best Picture Oscar.

Since 1990, the film that came up with one of the ACEs went on to take home the top prize at the Academy Awards 18 times, including the 2020 winner for best drama editing, “Parasite.” And in nine of the 13 years when the ACE barometer was wrong, at least one of the Eddie champs was a contender for Best Picture. Last year’s drama winner, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” lost the top Oscar to “Nomadland.”

In 2019, both ACE winners — the drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the comedy “The Favourite” — numbered among the Best Picture nominees to lose the top Oscar to “Green Book.” In 2008 neither of the Eddie winners — The Bourne Ultimatum” nor “Sweeney Todd” — made the final five contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars, and in 2000 the same fate befell “The Matrix” and “Being John Malkovich.” And prior to the split, 1990 ACE winner “Glory” was shut out of the Best Picture line-up.

