ACM Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User bgbraves for a great score of 60% when predicting the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards winners on Monday. He is just ahead of 19 people at 50% and has a good point score of 6,524 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 300 people worldwide predicted these ACM champs for 10 categories at the Las Vegas ceremony hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. It was a night filled with upsets including wins for Miranda Lambert (entertainer), Carly Pearce (female) and Chris Stapleton (male).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Gold Derby Editors predicting, five are tied at 30% accuracy each: Charles Bright, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. Marcus Dixon is next at 20%. See Editors’ scores.

