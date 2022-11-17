Adam Carolla (‘The Masked Singer’ Avocado) unmasked interview: ‘Somebody farted in this Avocado suit and it wasn’t me’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “Comedy Roast Night” on Wednesday, singing their hearts out and coming for Bride’s crown. Despite his best efforts, Avocado came up short after his fun performance of “Hit the Road Jack” by Ray Charles and a Battle Royale he lost to Snowstorm singing “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon. The cheerful fruit was revealed to be comedian, host and podcaster Adam Carolla.

“I gotta tell you, somebody farted in this Avocado suit and it wasn’t me,” he joked with host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “I know my essence.”

“I’m really mad at myself,” admitted Jenny McCarthy after the entire panel failed to guess the radio personality was hiding in the green suit. “I was like, this has gotta be Adam, but there’s no way, because Adam’s really tall. You look so short in that avocado!” Carolla responded, “I look shorter, but it’s slimming, right? Because I’m wearing this home.” In closing he confessed, “Ever since I was a young lad growing up…I dreamt of this moment. And a scant 47 years later, here I am! This is a dream realized. And if I die tonight, I’m gonna be pissed actually.”

Just before the comic’s unmasking McCarthy had guessed he was podcaster Marc Maron. The others didn’t fare any better with Robin Thicke naming funnyman Tim Allen, Ken Jeong guessing actor Dax Shepard and Nicole Scherzinger going with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

In Avocado’s clue package he stated, “Sure I’m a funny guy now, but I’m light years away from where I first started. I used to be an average Joe working construction. Real, get your hands dirty kind of jobs. But I didn’t want to work outside forever. I wanted that air conditioned life and I really wanted to make people laugh. So on a whim I met a buddy who helped me trade in my tools for some sweet, sweet AC. After some success, I wanted to expand my reach, so I took a risk on a whole new venture. It became a billion dollar industry. So what the heck am I doing here? Well, it’s comedy roast night and I’m dedicating this diss track to the comedian who is legally required to appear on every FOX show. Spoiler alert, that’s you Ken!” Visual hints in the clue package included a bald eagle crashing into his apartment window, tools and a microphone.

Avocado was the 17th act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” His unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize, Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Joey Lawrence as Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as Milkshake, George Foreman as Venus Flytrap, George Clinton as Gopher and Chris Jericho as Bride.