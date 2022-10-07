See a first look at Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

On Friday, the first official photo of Driver in the role of Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming biopic “Ferrari,” was been released. Driver is barely recognizable as the father of luxury and racing cars with gray hair, stylish sunglasses, and a luxurious suit.

The film is directed by Michael Mann, using a script that was co-written by Troy Kennedy Martin, best known for his work on “The Italian Job.” Mann is also producing the film through Moto Pictures, alongside P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West, and Thomas Hayslip.

The official synopsis reads:

“Ferrari” is set during the summer of 1957. Ex-race car driver, Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with mourning for one son and the acknowledgment of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

It stars Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, and Gabriel Leone.

“Ferrari” has yet to receive an official release date or trailer.

