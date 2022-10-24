Gotham Awards 2022: Adam Sandler will get a Performer Tribute at indie film event

Days after announcing that “The Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams would be getting a Performer Tribute at the Gotham Awards, the indie film event has announced another recipient of that honor: Adam Sandler. He will be presented the award by filmmakers Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, whom he worked with in “Uncut Gems.”

Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute, said in a statement, “Adam Sandler’s spectacular performances across some of the most popular films of the past three decades have inspired the community of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham time and time again. Adam has proven that he is a brilliant talent who can deliver genuine heart and hilarious comedy in any role. Whether creating absurdly specific characters, telling jokes, or singing clever songs that we all know and love, Adam Sandler is the consummate performer who has brought immeasurable joy to audiences throughout the world. It’s an honor to name him a recipient of the Performer Tribute for the 32nd annual Gotham Awards.”

Sandler is best known for his comedies like the 1990s hits “The Waterboy” (1998). “The Wedding Singer” (1998), and “Big Daddy” (1999) as well as his more recent work for Netflix in laffers including “The Do-Over” (2016), “Murder Mystery” (2019), and “Hubie Halloween” (2020). And he’s a five-time Emmy nominee, mostly for his work on the sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live.” But he has also periodically played against type in critically acclaimed independent films like “Punch-Drunk Love,” and he earned Gotham nominations for Best Actor for “The Meyerowitz Stories” (2017) and the aforementioned “Uncut Gems” (2019). His 2022 film “Hustle,” also for Netflix, has earned positive reviews as “yet another reminder of Sandler’s gifts as a dramatic actor.”

The Gotham Awards ceremony takes place on Monday, November 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

