Adam Sandler returns with Netflix’s ‘Hustle’: Watch the trailer

By the looks of things, Adam Sandler is heading back down the path he paved with “Uncut Gems,” and is returning to his more dramatic side.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first official trailer for “Hustle,” an upcoming sports drama directed by Jeremiah Zagar from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

Per the official synopsis from Netflix, “Stanley Sugerman’s love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel-weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz, an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley’s wife, Teresa, can the underdogs come out on top?”

The film stars Sandler (who also produces alongside LeBron James), Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall.

“Hustle” is scheduled to be released by Netflix on June 10, 2022.

