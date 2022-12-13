Adam Sandler receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler will be receiving the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will be held on March 19 for a later airing on PBS.

Sandler first became famous as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” He followed with a popular film career, with such movies as “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer,” “The Waterboy,” “Big Daddy,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” “Uncut Gems” and “Hustle.”

The first Mark Twain prize was given in 1998 to Richard Pryor. Other recipients have included Jonathan Winters, Bob Newhart, Neil Simon, Lorne Michaels, Whoopi Goldberg, Lily Tomlin, Steve Martin, Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bill Murray, David Letterman, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart.

