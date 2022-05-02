Adam Scott would finally land his first Emmy nomination with ‘Severance’

Adam Scott‘s long wait for his first Emmy nomination may just end this year. The versatile actor has been part of several Emmy-nominated shows, as a series regular on “Parks and Recreation” and “Big Little Lies” and as a recurring guest star in “Six Feet Under” and “The Good Place,” but he has been curiously overlooked by the TV academy. That may finally change thanks to “Severance,” one of the buzziest new shows of the year, where his nervy central performance is the glue that holds it all together.

Scott plays Mark, a seemingly ordinary office worker who has undergone the extraordinary step of a controversial “severance” operation. The procedure makes you forget your home memories at work and your work memories at home, a tempting concept in theory that in execution causes irreparable damage to those who have partaken. Over the course of the first season, Mark’s eyes are opened to the corruption within his workplace as he takes steps to find answers and remerge his two consciousnesses and those of his coworkers.

What gives Scott’s performance an added resonance is what goes unsaid. We gradually come to understand what partially influenced Mark to receive the severance procedure: the death of his wife. The pain of this is felt when we see Mark on the outside, which is contrasted with the version of Mark we see at work as the eager head of the Macrodata Refinement department. Scott is essentially playing two different characters in one, but his curiosity in getting to the bottom of what’s really happening at his workplace blends the two versions of Mark together as the season reaches its conclusion.

Scott will campaign in the Best Drama Actor category, where he faces stiff competition. The “Severance” star is currently in eighth place in the latest Gold Derby Emmy odds, placing him just outside the predicted lineup. But as more and more people catch up to the addictive Apple TV+ drama, Scott may indeed get up to that upper echelon and score him that first overdue Emmy nomination.

