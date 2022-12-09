Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies

The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and eight of its choices — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking” —- number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars.

One of our leading Academy Awards contender — “The Banshees of Inisherin” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the ceremony.

The AFI list is rounded out by “Nope” and “She Said,” which sit just outside of our top 10 list of likeliest nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars. Our 10th pick, “Babylon,” was snubbed by the AFI.

The AFI has a strong track record at previewing the Best Picture line-up at the Academy Awards. Since the academy expanded that category in 2010, AFI has previewed 93 of the 102 nominees that were American-made; that translates into a 91% success rate.

The AFI jury included W. Kamau Bell, Colman Domingo, Siân Heder, Brad Ingelsby, Marti Noxon and Mario Van Peebles. They considered the following criteria when determining the honor roll of 10 American films:

Best advance the art of the moving image;

enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form;

inspire audiences and artists alike; and

make a mark on American society.

