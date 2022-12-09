New shows dominate AFI Top 10 TV programs of 2022

Don’t look for any of the big winners at last fall’s Emmys on the AFI Top 10 TV programs of the year. Those winning seasons of “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” were cited by the American Film Institute last year. Instead, the AFI list is laden with first-time honorees including the comedies “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Mo” and “Somebody Somewhere” plus the dramas “Pachinko” and “Severance.”

Also being singled out for recognition are the returning comedies “Hacks” and “Reservation Dogs” (for the second time each) and the dramas “Better Call Saul” (for the fifth time) and “The White Lotus” (for a second time).

In making the announcement, AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said, ““AFI Awards shines a light upon excellence in storytelling and the collaborators who bring these stories to the screen,”” These programs, along with the winners of the film awards, will be feted during a ceremony in the new year.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?