Charlotte Wells’s ‘Aftersun’ trailer reveals an evocative remembrance of things past

Tuesday saw the launch of the trailer for “Aftersun,” the debut feature film from Scottish director Charlotte Wells that played at Cannes’s International Critics’s Week sidebar and the Telluride Film Festival earlier this year to great acclaim. A24 is releasing the movie on October 21.

Deploying the intermittent use of ’90s hazy camcorder video, the movie recalls an 11-year-old’s melancholy summer vacation to a Turkish resort. Paul Mescal, best known for the series “Normal People,” and who appeared in another “British Islander-on-holiday” film “The Lost Daughter” just last year, is the endearing-but-also-embarrassing dad. The young Frankie Corio is making her debut here, following a search through over 800 applicants for the role. The young girl as an adult swimming through her memories is played by Celia Rowlson-Hall.

“Aftersun” was co-produced by director Barry Jenkins, and Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, who worked with Jenkins on Oscar-winner “Moonlight,” “The Underground Railroad,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” as well as “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.” Indiewire hailed the dreamy, emotional film as “exist[ing] in a liminal space between memory and imagination that every viewer will have to locate for themselves.”

The teaser trailer follows the long tradition of including a slower, sadder version of a well-known pop song. This time it is Liza Anne’s cover of “Dreams” by the Cranberries.

