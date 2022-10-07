‘AGT’ semi-finalist Ansley Burns gets Blake Shelton to block Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’ [WATCH]

Only 11 years old when she first competed on television as a semi-finalist for “America’s Got Talent” Season 14, Ansley Burns made the jump to “The Voice” in notable fashion by inspiring Blake Shelton to use his one block on his wife Gwen Stefani to ensure she lands on his team. Watch her full Blind Audition of “Unchained Melody” above.

In Ansley’s first performance on ‘AGT’ in 2019, her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Think” was not hitting the mark for Simon Cowell. He stopped her in the middle of the performance, blaming a “horrible, horrible backing track” and calling it “terrible.” He suggested she perform the chorus a cappella instead, putting such a young artist in the nerve-wracking position of having to think on her feet and produce something unplanned and on the fly.

In her second try, without a backing track, Ansley rose to the occasion, winning over not only Simon but also the other judges that called out her “level of professionalism” and memorable personality in a four-yes decision to advance her to the next round. Ansley’s “AGT” journey continued on to the Quarter-Finals where she advanced on public vote in the seventh spot of her group. She was eliminated in the Semi-Finals.

Now age 15, Ansley’s Blind Audition on “The Voice” had a similarity to her “AGT” initial audition in that it took some convincing for Blake to commit to her voice. Shortly into her performance Blake expressed to the other coaches that he’s “not pushing my button anymore today,” but whether that was just a trick aimed at Gwen or not, Blake did push his button, hoping to claim Ansley to his team. It wasn’t until Gwen hit her own button that we saw Blake actually hit his Block button to keep Gwen from competing for Ansley against him.

Blake explained that he was partly motivated by the “interesting choice” to hit a yodel note inspired by Leann Rimes and was excited enough to use his block on his wife. Camila Cabello said Ansley has a “beautiful tone of voice” and John Legend declared America will fall in love with her range and expects her to do well on the show. Gwen was not slighted by Blake’s decision at all, and in fact expressed excitement for Ansley getting to work with him on her goal of becoming a country star, noting that he can help with her “pretty” tone and is the best to aid her in growing in the genre.