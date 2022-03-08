‘AGT: Extreme’ auditions 3 recap: Which danger act gets the ‘Golden Buzzer’ from Travis Pastrana?

This season “America’s Got Talent” is taking talent to the limits with “AGT: Extreme.” Hosted by Terry Crews with Simon Cowell, WWE Divas two-time champion Nikki Bella, and motorsports champion Travis Pastrana as judges, the spinoff series focuses on stunt acts and the talented performers that attempt the most dangerous feats. After four weeks of competition, one act will become the first “Extreme Champion” and win the cash prize of $500,000.

In the initial phase of the competition, acts must earn a “yes” vote from at least two of the three judges to advance to the next round where America’s superfans will vote. The judges also have the special “Golden Buzzer” option available to them, which they traditionally reserve for the auditions that impress them the most. In the auditions premiere, Simon gave his Golden Buzzer to drone engineers Verge Aero and Nikki gave hers to wheelchair athlete Aaron Wheelz. In episode 2, Terry put his support behind Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders with his Golden Buzzer.

Read below for our minute-by-minute recap of the “AGT: Extreme – Auditions 3” and then sound off in the comments about the acts that had you on the edge of your seat:

8:05 p.m. – Night 3 kicked off with touring daredevils Dr. Danger & Mary and their performance “Firestorm: A Love Story.” Though they only met six weeks ago, the two fell in love while developing the explosive stunt. The audition was a metaphor set in medieval times. A port-a-potty was disguised as a castle with Danger locked inside, but when it exploded he “escaped” and went on to rescue Mary from a ring of fire, all while both were engulfed and “fighting off” other actors that were the story’s villains.

8:14 p.m. – Back at the main stage, Nikki told them that she was captured by their performance and she would want them to advance just so she could see what they do next. Travis admitted that he didn’t understand the story, but said that the pyrotechnics and theatrics were impressive. Simon liked that they’re “fearless” and “like goats.” The panel was split here, with Travis giving a “no” because there was a lack of showmanship, but Nikki and Simon gave them each a “yes” that sent them through to the next round with the expectation that they will bring something more impressive.

8:22 p.m. – Up next was 17 year old junior champion race car driver Chloe Chambers. For the main part of her audition she performed a autocross kick plate, but to spice it up she challenged Simon to slalom through 11 cones quicker than her. The audition began with Simon running his kick plate (not great because he did more than a full 360) and slalom where he successfully didn’t knock any cones over. Chloe answered Simon’s attempt with a smooth run in each section, including beating his slalom by 2.03 seconds. Travis clarified that 2 seconds in a race is “an eternity,” but ultimately gave a “no” vote because he had nothing to gauge her performance against other than Simon. Nikki gave Chloe a boost by saying that she’s an inspiration as a young female in the sport and said that she can potentially beat her own world record on the show and so it’s a “yes.” Simon fell somewhere in the middle again, but went with a “yes” because she’s someone that the superfans will likely enjoy.

8:38 p.m. – Despite being scared of heights, sway pole artist Cyndel Flores followed in the footsteps of her mother who was one of the first females in the art. She said that her strategy to overcome her fear is to remove her glasses so that she can’t see how high she is. From the pole over 60 feet in the air and with no tether and no mat, Cyndel first mounted and balanced at the top and then used foot straps to perform tricks off that had her upside down and extending beyond the pole. In the final trick she unlocked the pole and remained on it while it fell and spun all the way around. Travis told her it’s “been a long time” since he’s been as nervous over seeing an act and Nikki said she had every emotion, calling Cyndel “fearless.” Before Simon could add his two cents to the critique, Travis said “I don’t care what Simon says,” and got up to hit the Golden Buzzer for Cyndel! Simon did get a chance to add his commentary, noting that he’s jealous he didn’t get to hit the GB for her because her act defines what the show is about.

9:00 p.m. – Former videographer Nomnomsammieboy found his calling after quitting his job and walking across the country sharing videos of his “extreme eating” talent with a growing legion of fans. For his audition, and ignoring the judges’ preconceptions that it wasn’t very scary, he began by dipping hamburgers and hot dogs in a huge bowl of mustard before stuffing them all over his face. Travis was the first to hit his X, but Simon and Nikki were still game for it by the time he was diving into a kiddie pool of slaw. It wasn’t until Terry started pouring strawberries, chocolate and cherries into a tennis server that Nikki hit her X. By the end, Simon’s approval was still up in the air. Travis and Nikki were not impressed and did not find the silliness extreme enough, and Simon clarified that the only reason he didn’t hit his X is because he genuinely thought something might happen. It was a unanimous “no” from the entire panel.

9:15 p.m. – Limbo dancer Shemika Campbell was up next, promising to “take [her] limbo to the next level.” She was previously on “America’s Got Talent,” but was eliminated in the Judges’ Cut round and so this time sh was hoping to impress Simon with doing something more extreme. For tonight’s act her intent was to prove that she’s not an act for a kids’ party by performing a fire limbo and setting a world record with a double vehicle limbo. After successfully earning the world record of limboing under the width of two cars, Shemika went under three limbo bars already lit on fire as the ultimate test of daring. Simon said that Shemika returned with “real strength and a glow.” Nikki appreciated that she returned to prove a man wrong and Travis said he saw the struggle of the fire limbo, but he found himself “still on the fence” in the entertainment department. Nikki gave her a “big yes,” but it took the enthusiasm of the crowd to encourage Travis to add a “yes” as well. He did ask that she promise to do something more extreme for the finale.

9:23 p.m. – To test their own extreme-ness, the judges competed in their own challenge. Terry had them each get in a tractor that they’d drive toward a small ball that they had to scoop up and drop in a trash can quicker than the other three. While Simon was the quickest to the ball, Travis was the first to scoop it up. Unfortunately Travis missed the trash can, opening the door for the other three. Nikki and Terry also missed their can while Simon still struggled to figure out how to work the joysticks. Travis got the ball in the can on his second try, claiming victory for himself, and then cheered the other three on as they continued to miss and Simon smashed the trash can with his digger. Nikki eventually got her ball in and both Terry and Simon gave up in their attempts.

9:33 p.m. – The next audition came from Bruce Cook who became paralyzed from his mid-section down after not sticking the landing on a double front flip dirt bike trick years ago. Now bound to a wheelchair, Bruce came to the show to prove that “life after accidents” is possible and he can bring his dream back to life. Once again, Travis had to excuse himself from judgment because of his friendship with Bruce, but it was still thrilling for him to watch on as Bruce strapped himself in to a modified bike for a vertical back flip off a ramp. Simon told Bruce that his story is really inspiring and Travis qualified that the risk of that trick was so high and that he saw how nervous Bruce was. Travis said that it all came down to Bruce’s dream being front and center, so it was a “huge yes” from Nikki and Simon, giving Bruce a clear path through to the next round.

9:50 p.m. – Self-anointed wrestling champions America’s Little Sisters were thrilled to perform in front of their idol, Nikki. The goal for their audition was to show her “what [they’re] capable of” and how they’ve been practicing all her moves for years. Unlike Nikki, the sisters are “Jello wrestlers,” which confused Nikki at first and throughout their mostly comedic performance she didn’t seem to change her mind. In the act they jumped into kiddie pools full of jello and yelled and slammed chairs while jello splattered everywhere. A short time into their audition, all three judges had hit their X buttons and proved speechless in their critiques. To prove the point that they weren’t extreme enough, Nikki climbed over the judges’ table and pulled one of the sisters into a pool to do a back-bend slam into the jello. By the end, all of Terry, Nikki and Travis were in the jello pools with the sisters and throwing it at Simon who refused to get in with them.