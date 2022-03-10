‘AGT: Extreme’ finalists: Who do YOU want to win the $500,000 grand prize? [POLL]

The Season 1 finale of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is set for Monday, March 14 on NBC, which is when the most dangerous act in the country will be awarded the $500,000 grand prize. The superfans at home have all the power, and they get to choose between the four Golden Buzzer acts and several of the other finalists (to be announced on finale night). Meet the 18 acts in our gallery above. Which danger act do YOU secretly hope joins the list of “America’s Got Talent” winners? Take our “AGT: Extreme” finalists winner poll below.

The judges’ table for “AGT: Extreme” is much different than that of the normal “America’s Got Talent” series. Judge Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews are the only constants. “AGT” panelists Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara have been replaced on “Extreme” by WWE superstar Nikki Bella and world champion motocross driver Travis Pastrana. Why the change? Simon and his fellow producers wanted to shake things up and try out new personalities who themselves come from “extreme” backgrounds.

Just like the parent series, the Golden Buzzer twist is in effect on “AGT: Extreme” and each act who receives the confetti shower will skip ahead in line. In this case, there is no “Judge Cuts” round, so the four Golden Buzzer recipients get to bypass the superfan vote. That means all four are in contention to take home the $500,000 check on finale night.

As a reminder, the four Golden Buzzer acts for “AGT: Extreme” Season 1 are: drone engineers Verge Aero (pushed by Simon), wheelchair stuntman Aaron Wheelz (pushed by Nikki), motorbike stunt team Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders (pushed by Terry) and sway pole artist Cyndel Flores (pushed by Travis).

The remaining artists who received “yes” votes and whose fates now rest with the superfans are: parkour athlete Aaron Evans, daredevils Joogsquad, human cannonball David “The Bullet” Smith, street motocross driver Leeky Da Bikestar, BMX athletes The Contraption Kings, grandson/grandmother stunt duo Hunter & Lilian, inline skater Diako Diaby, high wire walker Jade Kindar Martin, trapeze act The Flying Royals, escape artist Danny ZZZZ, daredevils Dr. Danger & Mary, race car driver Chloe Chambers, limbo dancer Shemika Campbell and wheelchair biker Bruce Cook.