Aiko Tanaka brings a fresh perspective to ‘America’s Got Talent’ with her comedy routine [WATCH]

Night 2 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 7 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. “AGT” host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel after offering up his Golden Buzzer to saxophonist Avery Dixon on Night 1. Among the Night 2 acts was comedian Aiko Tanaka who impressed the judges with her set of jokes focused on the immigrant experience in America. Watch the full audition in the video above.

Aiko’s set up to her comedy routine was perfect — she told the judges that she works as a translator, which she loves because “when [she] screws up [she’s] the only one that knows about it.” That short joke about translating from one language to another was a great foundation for her set that began with how her own name translates into English as “illegitimate child in the rice field.” Her set went on to speak of her pride in earning American citizenship and how it’s given her the fresh perspective of the American entitlement stereotype. Through her own immigrant experience, Aiko was able to find comedy in what it means to become American.

When the audience and judges clearly loved her set, Aiko became emotional. She said that she’s been told by so many people that because English is not her native language that stand up comedy will be difficult for her, but her mom, who passed away recently, was the one person to believe in her. Howie predicted the Aiko’s career will skyrocket, Heidi said she “had a lot of fun,” and Simon said that she had them “from the minute [she] walked out.” He added that her reaction to the audience reception showed how much the opportunity means to her and he really liked that. With so much support in the room, the judges gave Aiko the unanimous decision of four Yes votes to go through to the next round.

