Netflix starts to load up on potential 2023 Oscar contenders with Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu’s ‘Bardo’

The next film from two-time Best Director winner Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu will debut later this year on Netflix.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday that it had acquired the distribution rights for ‘BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” Iñárritu’s first feature since he won Best Director for 2015’s “The Revenant.”

“Alejandro is one of the greatest modern filmmakers and one of the leading visionaries in our industry,” said Netflix Head of Global Film Scott Stuber in a statement. “BARDO is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the biggest and widest way. We will give film lovers everywhere the opportunity to experience the film through a global theatrical release and the film’s worldwide release on Netflix. Having known Alejandro for a long time, I am personally very excited to finally be able to work alongside him and to bring his film to a global audience.”

According to Netflix, “Bardo” is a “nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present.” Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone co-wrote the script, having previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning script for “Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”

Iñárritu shot the film in Mexico, marking the first time since 2000 he set up production in his home country. “Bardo” stars Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani and has crafts contributions from Oscar-nominated cinematographer Darius Khondji, production design by the Oscar-winning Mexican designer Eugenio Caballero (“Roma,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”), and costume design by Anna Terrazas (“Roma”).

Iñárritu is one of the most decorated filmmakers of the modern era. He won back-to-back Best Director Oscars at the 2015 and 2016 ceremonies for the aforementioned films “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” becoming only the third director ever to win consecutive directing Oscars. All told, he has four Oscars – three for “Birdman” (Best Picture as a producer, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director) and one for “The Revenant.”

