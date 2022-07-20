Alfonso Ribeiro wants to ‘bring the fun’ back to the ballroom as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ co-host

Alfonso Ribeiro is returning to the ballroom this fall as the new co-host of “Dancing with the Stars” and the former champ knows exactly what kind of host he wants to be. “My goal is to bring the fun and the love and the energy and the laughter back to the ballroom,” he told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday (watch below).

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum, who won Season 19 with Witney Carson in 2014, will join Tyra Banks in emceeing the long-running series when it moves to Disney+ for Season 31 sometime in the fall. Banks had co-hosted the past two seasons solo, to, uh, rather divisive reception, after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired as part of a revamp in July 2020. From Ribeiro’s descriptions, it sounds like Banks will remain the main host, a la Bergeron, while he will assume Andrews’ former duties of interviewing the couples post-performance.

“We’re figuring it all out, but mostly I’ll be with the dancers and celebrities and interviewing and getting them to talk about their week and what they’ve been going through, their dances and what do they think of the judges’ scores and that kind of stuff,” he shared.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

Ribeiro, who has known Banks since middle school and worked with her on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” had previously guest-hosted and guest-judged “Dancing,” so this won’t be completely new to him. He’s also succeeded Bergeron before — as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The actor has also remained close to the “Dancing” cast since he won, usually spending Thanksgiving with them.

“It feel great. Obviously I’ve been a big fan of the show from the very beginning and to now be a co-host on the show and be back in the ballroom with all of my friends — they feel like family,” he said. “I mean, trust me, Thanksgiving at my house is pretty much a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ all-star edition. It’s going to be great to be back with everybody. I’m very, very excited.”

One thing Ribeiro won’t be doing as host is dancing — especially the Carlton. “We may not be doing as much dancing, especially that dance,” he quipped. “But I have been training in terms of getting my body back in shape, doing a little bit of running.”

A Season 31 premiere date will be announced at a later time.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?