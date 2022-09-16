Grammys flashback: Alicia Keys made her spectacular awards debut 20 years ago

The 2002 Grammys were an interesting edition. The “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack won Album of the Year, U2 won Record of the Year for the second straight year, and India.Arie infamously went zero-for-seven. However, the biggest story was the rise of Alicia Keys, who took home the most awards of the night with five. It was the moment she truly became a star. After that impressive sweep she became a Grammy favorite, even getting a nomination for Song of the Year in 2022 for “A Beautiful Noise,” 20 years after her awards debut.

Alicia Keys’s debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” was a success from the get go. The album’s lead single, “Fallin’,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for multiple weeks. That was followed by the top-10 hit “A Woman’s Worth,” which officially made her more than a one-hit wonder. The album itself debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 and spent multiple weeks on top. Most importantly, people were in love with what Keys represented as an artist: a young, talented woman who wrote and produced all of her material (a lot of the time by herself) and brought a soulful and unique sound to the radio. Grammy buzz quickly built.

A big story at those Grammys was the success of two R&B/soul singers: Alicia Keys and the aforementioned India.Arie. Many predicted that the R&B categories, as well as Best New Artist and Song of the Year, would come down to the two of them. However, while Arie’s “Acoustic Soul” was acclaimed and had an Album of the Year nomination that “Songs in A Minor” lacked, its sales numbers were not even close to Keys’s, which is often a factor. Many predictions had Keys in the lead; in fact, writers for Slant and the Associated Press thought Keys would sweep all her nominations, including Record of the Year. “Fallin’” was such a quintessential Grammy song — a pop/R&B crossover ballad that was completely self-written — that Keys was assumed to be the clear choice.

In the end, “Fallin'” did win Song of the Year, but lost Record of the Year to U2 as mentioned above. Keys also took home four other Grammys: Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Female Vocal Performance. And while her commercial success might’ve made her an obvious pick, she had stiff competition in R&B field including Arie as well as the Aaliyah, who had just recently passed away. So there must have been a lot of passion in Keys’s favor.

An important lesson Keys teaches us is how much the Grammys love when new artists are in charge of their music process. Keys was (and still is) a multi-instrumentalist who wrote and produced her own songs. In Best New Artist, we’ve seen this trend of voters picking female singer-songwriters plenty of times. Amy Winehouse won a few years after Keys, then came artists like Meghan Trainor, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, and most recently Olivia Rodrigo. It’s hard to imagine that a group of musicians won’t be impressed by an artist who can launch themselves to global success.

Ultimately, Alicia Keys was just too good to pass up. She continued to be a big player at the Grammys for multiple years (she’s a 15-time winner to date), and her wins for Best New Artist and Song of the Year are among the best in those categories. It’s also great to see the Grammys embrace such a unique talent, especially when they’d been shady to Black musicians plenty of times before and after.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?