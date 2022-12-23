‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ takes early lead in Oscar odds for Best International Feature

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is the film to beat for Best International Feature at the Oscars. That’s according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have been forecasting the category since the shortlist of 15 films was announced on December 21.

Adapted from the famous novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, “All Quiet” is a German drama about soldiers enduring trauma in the trenches during World War I. Though the novel and its subjects are German, this is actually the first film adaptation in the German language. If it’s nominated for the Oscar it would be the 12th nominee for Best International Feature from the unified Germany. Two German films have won the Oscar: “Nowhere in Africa” (2002) and “The Lives of Others” (2006). Before the Berlin Wall fell, eight West German movies were nominated, with one winning: “The Tin Drum” (1979). East Germany had only one Oscar nominee, and never won.

As of this writing just five Expert journalists have chimed in, and four of them say “All Quiet” will win. So do five of our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby. Most of the Top 24 Users who have made their initial predictions are betting on the war film as well, though our All-Star Top 24 are leaning slightly towards South Korea’s “Decision to Leave.” “All Quiet” did quite well across the shortlists. In addition to Best International Feature it’s a finalist for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. That’s every category where it was eligible. Will it clean up in the nominations beyond the international contest?

