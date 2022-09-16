Alyssa Snider (‘Big Brother 24’) exit interview: ‘I hope that Brittany and Taylor make it to those final two seats’

Despite a solid campaign to save herself this week, Alyssa Snider was evicted from the “Big Brother” house on Thursday’s episode. The 24-year old from Siesta Key, Florida managed to gain a vote from her former nemesis Brittany Hoopes, but lose the vote of her house BFF, Matthew “Turner” Turner. That left Head of Household Monte Taylor as the tie-breaker and he chose to send Alyssa to the jury house and keep his new snuggle buddy Taylor Hale by his side.

“I think Brittany had my back,” Alyssa told host Julie Chen Moonves during her exit interview. “At the end of the day, Turner was kind of giving me a bit of a weird vibe. I was really hoping that he would pull through and be a good friend. He did make comments like ‘friendship is separate than game’ so I did have a little bit of doubt.”

Did Monte make a mistake by voting Alyssa out over Taylor? “I don’t know,” Alyssa admitted. “Taylor might have been better for his game. Him and I didn’t work very closely together so I don’t think I would have taken him to the end. But I think that he could beat me when it came down to competitions or we could have worked together. I don’t think he was open enough to working with me.”

Turner and Alyssa were good friends and she told him that she would never forgive him if he voted her out. Was that strategy or the truth? “It was mostly strategy, but a little bit of the truth,” she revealed. “I knew I would be salty because he is my best friend in the house. He’s someone I really, really trusted. If my best friend is the reason that I leave, then I would be heartbroken, which I am. I do think he was the one vote to evict me. However, I love ‘Big Brother’ and I know it’s a game. I think with time I’ll end up being okay and still be his friend.”

Alyssa’s entire family loves this game and she’s been practicing competitions since she was eight years old. So why couldn’t she win any? “We had some iconic competitions,” she said. “I didn’t get to play in OTEV, which I’m gonna say that I would have been really good at because I didn’t play in it. The wall was way harder than I ever anticipated it being. Some of the competitions I’ve never seen before and I didn’t know what to expect. They were definitely difficult.”

Another difficult moment for Taylor was when she had to vote out her showmance Kyle Capener. “That was definitely the most difficult thing that I had to do in the house,” she admitted. “That was absolutely awful. I had to separate caring about somebody more than anything in the world and what I thought was the right decision for my character. That was definitely very, very difficult. Ultimately, I stand by my decision to vote him out.”

Following goodbye messages from her housemates, Alyssa gave her final endorsement. “I hope that Brittany and Taylor make it to those final two seats. I am pissed at Turner. I think Monte’s great, I haven’t worked close with him. But I would love to see two women in those final two seats. I’m pushing for them.”

Preceding Alyssa’s Day 72 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8, Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16, Ameerah Jones on Day 23, Nicole Layog on Day 30, Daniel Durston on Day 37, Indy Santos on Day 44, Jasmine Davis on Day 51, Joseph Abdin on Day 51, Kyle Capener on Day 58, Terrance Higgins on Day 65 and Michael Bruner on Day 65. Alyssa will become juror #7 and vote for the Season 24 winner on September 25.

