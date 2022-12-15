Amanda Seyfried is poised to continue this lengthy streak at the winter awards with ‘The Dropout’

A week after picking up a Best Limited/TV Movie Actress nomination at the Critics Choice Awards for “The Dropout,” Amanda Seyfried added a Golden Globe nomination on Monday. Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are still a month away, but the actress is the runaway favorite there as well. Should she score all three trophies in January and February, it will mark the seventh consecutive year in which one person swept the winter awards in this category.

Seyfried, who won the Emmy in September for her turn as Elizabeth Holmes on the Hulu series, would follow Sarah Paulson (2017, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), Nicole Kidman (2018, “Big Little Lies”), Patricia Arquette (2019, “Escape at Dannemora”), Michelle Williams (2020, “Fosse/Verdon”), Anya Taylor-Joy (2021, “The Queen’s Gambit”) and Kate Winslet (2022, “Mare of Easttown”). 2016 was the last time no one went three for three in limited/TV movie actress — in fact, there were three different winners: Lady Gaga‘s instantly memed Golden Globe victory for “American Horror Story: Hotel,” Kirsten Dunst at Critics Choice for the second season of “Fargo” and Queen Latifah at SAG for the HBO film “Bessie.”

What’s interesting about these winter sweepers, though, is that not all of them won the Emmy. Those who didn’t — Arquette and Taylor-Joy — were also the ones who were seeking to win the Emmy last as they were contending for shows that premiered in the fall (Emmy eligibility is June 1-May 31). The other four snagged the Emmy first for shows that premiered in the winter or spring before they dominated the subsequent winter awards. Williams and Winslet derailed Arquette’s and Taylor-Joy’s Emmy quests as “Fosse/Verdon” and “Mare of Easttown” debuted in April 2019 and April 2021, respectively. (Incidentally, Regina King won two limited/TV movie actress Emmys during this span, for “Seven Seconds” in 2018 and “Watchmen” in 2020, but did not sweep the winter awards — she did win the Critics Choice Award in drama for the latter.)

This history bodes very well for Seyfried to keep the streak going. She’s already got the Emmy in her pocket for a performance that wowed Jennifer Lawrence so much that the Oscar winner dropped out of Adam McKay‘s Elizabeth Holmes film. What’s more, none of the new limited series this fall have popped in a huge way, like, say, how “The Queen’s Gambit” did two years ago or even “Maid” last year, that would seemingly threaten her front-runner status. Not counting Critics Choice nominee Amber Midthunder, who headlined the Hulu film “Prey” in August, of Seyfried’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice competition, only Globe nominee Jessica Chastain hails from a fall series, Showtime’s “George & Tammy,” which premiered on Dec. 4, and she represents the show’s only nomination (“The Dropout” is nominated for limited series at the Globes and Critics Choice). Seyfried also faces Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) and Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) at both ceremonies, having beaten the first two at the Emmys already. Roberts was snubbed by the Emmys, as was Critics Choice nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”).

It should come as no surprise that Seyfried is favored to claim the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award in the early winner odds, and we expect that to be the case as well for the SAG Awards after nominations are announced Jan. 11, barring a shocking snub, of course. And if you’re bored by this rubber-stamping, know that only two of these aforementioned women have achieved the true grand slam of TV: winning the Emmy, Globe, Critics Choice, SAG and Television Critics Association Award in a single season. Paulson and Williams are the only ones (and are two of five people — all women — total) who also took home the TCA’s gender-neutral acting award. Seyfried lost the Individual Achievement in Drama prize at TCA to “This Is Us'” Mandy Moore.

