AMAs Pop predictions: Epic battles between Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce, and more

We all love pop music, don’t we? The genre has been bursting with exciting new sounds lately, thanks to the success of established artists like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, as well as the newer sounds brought to the mainstream by people like Bad Bunny and Doja Cat. Indeed, pop is alive and well in 2022, so let’s see which stars will have enough power to take home one, two, or maybe even three AMAs when the time comes this weekend on November 20 when awards are handed out.

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Let’s go through the process of elimination. Drake is a perennial loser in this category, likely due to his lack of pop fans (his support tends to come in rap/hip-hop). Bad Bunny would be a very deserving winner, but one has to wonder if he has enough fans who will vote at such an English-dominated awards show. Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd are both nominated, and Sheeran already beat The Weeknd last year so he’s likely ahead out of the two, especially with his “Equals” being a more successful album than “Dawn FM.” This leaves us with Harry Styles, who has plenty of reasons to win. Not only does he fare well at fan-voted awards, but he is quantitatively the biggest male pop star of the year after Bad Bunny. Styles will likely take this one home, and might win a couple more — but more on that later.

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Taylor Swift has been nominated in this category seven times, and she’s only lost once, to Ariana Grande in 2015. Swift later defeated Grande in 2018, and has won every year since that ceremony. And with her new album “Midnights” debuting with the most album units of her career, thinking that she will lose this award is probably somewhat absurd. Adele has lost this category before and doesn’t have a very big online voting fandom. Swift already beat Doja last year. And Lizzo, much like Adele, lacks a lot of voter support. Truly the only one who could upset Swift here is Beyoncé, but even then it might be hard to go up against the Swifties.

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

Does it really need to be explained that BTS is going to win this? They have won every year they have been nominated, not only because of how successful they are but also thanks to their very dedicated fan base. Perhaps Italian rockers Maneskin could be the ones to upset them, especially having so many younger fans. But this is probably a big lock for BTS.

Favorite Pop Album

Three out of the past four years, Taylor Swift has won this category. To some, that may be enough reason to predict her, especially since she is the queen of the AMAs with more trophies than any other artist in history. However, the one year she didn’t win, she was bested by Harry Styles, with his “Fine Line” beating Swift’s “Folklore,” as well as “After Hours” by The Weeknd, who is nominated again this year for “Dawn FM.” As such, it might be easy to go for Styles here, given that his fan base has been strong enough to take down Swift for the top prize in the past. Bad Bunny has the most successful album with “Un Verano Sin Ti,” but again the Spanish-language phenom probably doesn’t have as many active fan voters at the AMAs as his English-speaking contemporaries. There’s also Beyoncé’s “Renaissance,” which could be next in line after Styles and Swift just based on the sheer passion it has generated.

I’m predicting another Styles win here, with Swift falling just short and Beyoncé being perhaps the only other viable option.

Favorite Pop Song

This category will likely be a showdown between two of the biggest male pop stars out there: Justin Bieber and Harry Styles. Bieber’s “Stay” with The Kid LAROI was a massive hit and benefits from the joint power of two fandoms voting. However, at the AMAs Styles typically has a very strong showing, winning both with his former band One Direction and on his own. “As It Was” is also the more recent hit, and could benefit from people still being in love with it, whereas “Stay” could feel like old news. I think ultimately this will go to “As It Was,” although “Stay” is definitely right on its toes.

