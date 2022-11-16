AMAs Country predictions: Expect a comeback for Taylor Swift in the genre that made her a star

With the genre finally adapting to streaming, country music has had a couple of great years recently. As such, the nominations for the country categories at the American Music Awards are a packed bunch, from returning champs to pop crossovers and some of the most successful country artists of the past decade. With such a competitive field, who is going to come out on top for the win?

Favorite Male Country Artist

For the past 10 years this category has been won by only four men: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Blake Shelton, and Keith Urban. So with none of them nominated this year, it’s harder to know which artist ultimately has the most active fan base. Perhaps the most obvious answer is Morgan Wallen, who has seen major success with his album “Dangerous: The Double Album.” Wallen was infamously caught in a racism controversy due to his use of the N-word, but it seems like he has mostly redeemed himself in the eyes of most of the country industry, earning multiple top 10 hits on the Hot 100, reaching the top of the airplay charts after being banned from most radio stations, and being accepted back to the ACMs and CMAs (even performing at the latter).

However, if he didn’t win this category last year, is he really winning this year? It’s a tough question, especially considering how genuinely massive “Dangerous” was in 2021; he would’ve seemed like an obvious choice. That said, though, I’ll go ahead and predict him this year, since the album is still smashing and perhaps he has more active fans now that the controversy seems to be dying down. That said, Luke Combs is likely next in line, and perhaps might have more goodwill than Wallen. I’d also watch out for a Chris Stapleton win, especially since he will have the support of Taylor Swift fans due to their collaboration “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Favorite Female Country Artist

Taylor Swift is looking to win her seventh award in this category, due to the success of her acclaimed album “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Swift ruled the category from 2008 to 2013, the last year of her country career before transitioning to pop music fully. However, with a couple more yee-haws left in her due to her re-recordings, it’ll be interesting to see how many awards she collects here, and if she could even beat Reba McEntire’s record of 11 wins. She is for sure at least tying Carrie Underwood, who’s second on the list of most wins here with eight, and who could be her closest competitor this year.

Favorite Country Duo/Group

This is the one category where the winner might be less obvious. In terms of numbers, Parmalee has probably had the biggest year, especially with the success of their country radio number-one hit “Take My Name.” However, Dan + Shay have won this category for the past three years, so perhaps their fan love is big enough to overcome their tamer success in 2022 in comparison with their winning years. Then there’s Lady A, who ruled this category back in the early 2010s, but was beaten by Dan + Shay last year. That said, if the younger groups here split some votes, Lady A could make a comeback. And then there’s Old Dominion, who have never won here. Typically that would rule them out, but perhaps their fans feel like this should be the year they finally win. I’ll play it safe and go with Dan + Shay, but this is really up for grabs.

Favorite Country Song

This is the second category that’s dependent on how much Morgan Wallen is actually loved. On paper, “Wasted on You” should be an easy win here; it’s the biggest hit, the one with the most crossover success to pop audiences, and overall it’s considered one of the standouts on “Dangerous.” That said, yet again, how much is Wallen actually loved since his controversy? He didn’t win anything for “Dangerous” last year at its peak, so what exactly assures us that he is going to win big this year? If Wallen loses, then it’ll be to “Buy Dirt,” which features aforementioned fan-favorite Luke Bryan, and is perhaps the second biggest country hit here. The song also recently won at the CMAs, so it’s clear people love it in the country music community.

Favorite Country Album

When it comes to the AMAs, betting on Taylor Swift is always the right answer. In a lineup with no other huge records either, it’s very likely that Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” takes this one home. The re-recording of Swift’s massive 2012 seller was a big success as well, earning one of the biggest streaming weeks ever for a female artist and debuting with over 500,000 album units in the United States alone. The album was also led by “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100. The closest competitor here is, perhaps, Luke Combs’s “Growin’ Up,” which recently won the CMA for Album of the Year. But truly, this is practically a lock for Swift.

PREDICTthe AMA winners now

