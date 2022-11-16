AMAs R&B predictions: Beyonce faces tough challenges from Doja Cat and The Weeknd

R&B is having a big resurgence, with the success of artists like Silk Sonic, Summer Walker, and Beyoncé making a big impact in the music industry. Despite this, the American Music Awards have a relatively weird criteria for the genre, mostly going off of “urban” appeal rather than actual R&B qualities, thus leading to some questionable inclusions in a list that’s supposed to honor the best in soul and R&B. Nonetheless, these categories are stacked with both quality and success, so let’s take a look at the possible winners in each one.

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Three-time winner in this category The Weeknd is looking to extend his award count. The pop/R&B crossover star has won for the past two years while also winning back in 2015. In the past year The Weeknd has seen the success of his acclaimed album “Dawn FM,” as well as still seeing big success with his previous records “After Hours” and “Starboy”; “Die For You”, a track from 2016’s “Starboy,” is currently rising on the charts.

The Weeknd could be upset by Chris Brown, who has won this category twice and beat The Weeknd back in 2016. However, The Weeknd has already beaten Brown twice in the past two years, so it’s safe to say his fan support is bigger than Brown’s at this point. If not for those two, watch out for buzzy viral sensation Brent Faiyaz, who has achieved major success this year with his newest record, “Wasteland.”

Favorite Female R&B Artist

For the past two years, Doja Cat has managed to win this category, despite the fact that she really isn’t primarily R&B. Nonetheless, her huge crossover success has made her a very beloved artist with, most importantly, a huge voting fan base. That said, this year Doja has her strongest competition yet: Beyoncé. Queen Bey has won the category six times before, the latest being in 2019. It’s safe to say that the two superstars will likely be close in voting, but I’ll go ahead and predict Beyoncé taking this one this year.

While Doja’s fan base might be younger and thus more active in online voting, Beyoncé has had a banner year with the success of her album “Renaissance, which includes the hits “Cuff It” and “Break My Soul.” Still, residual love for Doja Cat and her “Planet Her” era could mean she takes this for a third consecutive year, especially after her number-one pop radio hits “Vegas” and “I Like You” with Post Malone. It’ll be a close race for sure.

Favorite R&B Song

This category could go a couple different ways. Last year’s winners Silk Sonic are nominated here again for their hit “Smokin’ Out The Window.” But while the song was a moderate hit, it isn’t the biggest hit in the category, so they might not be winning again. Then you have Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs,” a viral hit which was praised by many. However, since the AMAs are fan-voted, smaller artists like Long usually have a harder time winning, and it doesn’t help that “Hrs and Hrs” isn’t the biggest song here in terms of crossover pop appeal.

The three heavyweights here are the top-10 hits “Essence” by Wizkid and Tems, “I Hate U” by SZA, and “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. SZA’s song was very big, but perhaps it’s a bit left in 2021 to truly make a big impact with voting now. Then you have “Break My Soul,” which is the most recent and was a number-one hit, but it did have a muted chart run in terms of longevity. And finally there’s “Essence,” which had massive longevity, but could suffer from the fact that SZA and Beyoncé are bigger names to American audiences. I’m going with Beyoncé here, but I think Wizkid and Tems are very, very close behind.

Favorite R&B Album

First and foremost, what is Drake doing in this category? “Honestly, Nevermind” is not remotely anything but dance, and it didn’t even have R&B radio success. With that out of the way, this is a hard category, since all the other albums were successes. Silk Sonic might be out first, since their album hasn’t made much of an impact outside adult R&B radio besides the first two major singles. Summer Walker will also very likely have to sit this one out, not for lack of success but since her fan base isn’t as big as The Weeknd’s and Beyoncé’s. As for those two, one could make an argument that “Dawn FM’s” success was very muted, while “Renaissance” felt like an important moment this year. I’ll go with Beyoncé here for a possible third win of the night, but I wouldn’t count out anyone else.

PREDICTthe AMA winners now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.