Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ show finally gets a title

The most expensive television series ever produced, Amazon’s forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” show, finally has a title. As revealed by the streaming service on Wednesday, the highly-anticipated series is called “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. ‘The Rings of Power’ unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a press release. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

“The Rings of Power” will debut on Amazon starting September 2 in 240 countries around the world. New episodes of the show will premiere weekly.

In addition to a press release announcing the show title, Amazon released a brief video. The clip doesn’t contain new footage from “The Rings of Power” but does feature lines from Tolkien’s “Ring Verse.”

Here’s the official description of the show from Amazon:

Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

