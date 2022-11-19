Amber Riley and Wayne Brady look to make history as first celebs to win both ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Masked Singer’

Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy.

We can’t say with 100% certainty that Amber Riley is on the same trajectory, but it seems like a strong possibility. The former “Glee” star won Season 17 of “DWTS” alongside partner Derek Hough. “Masked Singer” fans have been speculating the dancing diva is belting out hits as Harp on Season 8. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger has thrown out Riley’s name on multiple occasions. As a former Golden Ear winner for her spot-on guesses, the Pussycat Doll knows what she’s talking about. Harp was the first singer to reach the semifinals by defeating Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Barry Williams) and Fortune Teller (Daymond John).

Although nobody has won both shows before, a select few have claimed victory in one competition, but failed to close the deal in the other. Rumer Willis took home the Season 20 Mirrorball Trophy with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, but went home after her semifinals performance as Lion on the inaugural season of “The Masked Singer.” Donny Osmond reigned supreme on Season 9 of “DWTS” with his partner Kym Johnson, but came just shy of winning Season 1 of “The Masked Singer” as Peacock. He finished in second place to Monster (T-Pain).

Nick Lachey took home the Golden Mask as Piglet on Season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” but had two left feet on “DWTS,” going home in ninth place on Season 25. There are no other winners of one show that competed on the other, but a couple of interesting relationships exist. Teyana Taylor, who won Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” as Firefly, is married to “DWTS” Season 30 champ Iman Shumpert. Scherzinger won Season 10 of “DWTS” and has served as a panelist on “The Masked Singer” for all eight of its season.

If both Riley and Brady win their respective trophies, perhaps they can settle the score on an upcoming season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

