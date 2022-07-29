Ameerah Jones (‘Big Brother 24’) exit interview: ‘I knew that I was a bigger threat in the house than Terrance’

Ameerah Jones was evicted on Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother” after she and her Festie Bestie, Terrance Higgins, replaced Mike Bruner and Brittany Hoopes on the block. The 31-year old from Westminster, Maryland was sent packing in a 7-4 blindside courtesy of the Leftovers alliance that emerged earlier this week under reigning Head of Household Matthew Turner.

“Everyone was telling me that I was safe, but I knew that I was a bigger threat in the house than Terrance,” Ameerah told host Julie Chen Moonves during her exit interview. “I never really believed a lot of the people that were telling me that I was safe. I was very nervous.” So, what does Ameerah think happened? “I was just a bigger competitor than Terrance and if I were them I would have voted me out over Terrance too. So I completely understand.”

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests

“I’m not sure why [Taylor] wasn’t nominated, but I knew that Turner wouldn’t put me on the block if he didn’t know that he had the votes to secure that.” When asked who she thought was responsible for her eviction, Ameerah was way off, guessing Daniel Durston and Nicole Layog must have turned on her. “They were always really close to Turner and they were always in his HOH room. I never knew exactly what was going on there.”

At one point in the game, Ameerah thought it felt too easy. “That’s what was so confusing,” she said. “This game should be a lot harder. Things were going exactly how I wanted. People were telling me exactly what I wanted to hear. It was way too easy.” After her goodbye messages, Ameerah shared her final thoughts: “That’s fair! I think I was a big threat as well, so it’s all good.”

Preceding Ameerah’s Day 23 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8 and Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16. The new HOH will be revealed on Sunday’s episode at 8/7c on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.