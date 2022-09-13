‘American Gigolo’ reviews: Sequel series starring Jon Bernthal is ‘glossy trash’ but totally ‘addictive’

On September 9, 2022, Showtime premiered “American Gigolo,” a direct sequel to the 1980 Richard Gere film of the same name. Julian Kaye is fifteen years older and on a mission to seek the truth about the frame that sent him to prison all those years ago and reclaim his life. The cast of this sequel series includes Jon Bernthal as Kaye along with Gretchen Mol, Wayne Brady, and Rosie O’Donnell. With a score of just 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, what exactly did critics say?

SEE Brendan Fraser stuns in ‘The Whale’ at Venice Film Festival: There were ‘visible tears as audience members left the screening’

Richard Roeper of Chicago Sun-Times begins by praising the opening titles, which establish the connection to the cult classic film from which the series is set after, albeit without the original cast. “This is glossy trash, but I can’t deny the addictive nature of the blood-soaked melodrama, and after viewing the first three episodes, I’m guilty of looking forward to seeing how it all plays out.” Bernthal is praised as being more than willing to dive into the role “and the supporting cast is terrific, with Rosie O’Donnell low-key stealing every scene she’s in as a badass, world-weary, deadpan funny LAPD detective who is one of the few characters in the entire series with an actual moral compass.” Brady is also praised for his role as a fellow sex worker. In the end, Roeper roots for the character that has miraculously survived a cutthroat world on his journey of redemption.

Valerie Ettenhofer of Film School Rejects begins by stating, “Showtime’s new series, a sleek, seedy, and at times miscalculated neo-noir, is hell-bent on filling in the gaps in Julian’s story for better and worse.” O’Donnell is immediately praised for her unexpected performance, a trend amongst other critics as well. “While most pre-release talk about the series has inevitably led back to Bernthal’s smolder, series creator David Hollander (Ray Donovan) seems to envision a moody version of Julian who’s been sapped of sexiness after decades of exploitation.” The show is much more concerned with the internal trauma rather than the external pleasure. Ettenhofer continues, “It also undercuts the original film’s steadily non-judgemental portrayal of sex work, in which Julian seemed to choose his own path for reasons of self-reliance and control rather than outside influence.” The series “is an edgy, moody story that bleeds neo-noir style, all while the weight of some of its more bizarre narrative choices threatens to overwhelm it.”

Allison Picurro of TV Guide begins by stating that the series is not the best nor the worst case of a reboot but falls somewhere in the middle. The split between timelines ends up being more confusing than entertaining in this critic’s opinion, as are some of the secondary storylines. In the end, it becomes “disappointing to see it embrace the overdone cliché of abused children growing up to become sex workers. It results in what can sometimes feel like an unnecessary villainization of the profession.” The main theme seems to be “Can you ever outrun your past, or is it better to coexist with it?” Bernthal’s performance is praised and he takes the character in a completely different, more introspective direction than the film, making the role his own. “If the tail end of Episode 3 is any indication, there could be good things to come. But that might be a lot to ask from a show that, at its core, struggles to untangle itself from the confines of the past.”

Carly Lane of Collider begins by noting Bernthal fans were very excited to see his take on this iconic role. His unexpected performance in the first episode alone sets the tone. “Here, he’s wetly sobbing, getting close to hysterical, unable to even piece together a full sentence, and that contrasts with the no-nonsense presence of Detective Jean Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell), who doesn’t buy his claims of ignorance or innocence.” Contrast that with the character fifteen years after being released from prison and one can see he is fully invested in the role. “There are some glimmers of promise each time the series takes us back in time to show us more of the dimensions between Julian and his secret love, Michelle (Gretchen Mol) — but those are emphasized as mere whispers of the past, with any present reunion between them an impossibility due to existing complications and the fact that their relationship was somewhat forbidden in the first place.” Lane adds, “With only three episodes given to critics for review, there could still be enough adequate road left over for the series to prove more engaging and successful.”

“American Gigolo” airs on Showtime with new episodes premiering each Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions