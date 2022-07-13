‘American Horror Stories’ cast: Season 2 trailer introduces Denis O’Hare as creepy dollhouse manager [WATCH]

Welcome back to the “American Horror Story” franchise, Denis O’Hare. The three-time Emmy nominee for “AHS: Murder House,” “AHS: Freak Show” and “This Is Us” appears as a creepy dollhouse manager wearing spectacles and a blue bowtie in Hulu’s just-released “American Horror Stories” Season 2 trailer (watch above). “This is my private dollhouse,” he tells an unwitting young woman who enters his plastic arena. “There’s only one way out of here, young lady, and it’s not through any windows or doors.” Read on to see the full “‘American Horror Stories” cast list.

O’Hare has appeared in six seasons of FX’s parent series, most recently as interior designer Holden Vaughn in “AHS: Double Feature.” He also played burn victim Larry Harvey (“AHS: Murder House”), witch butler Spalding (“AHS: Coven”), well-endowed con artist Stanley (“AHS: Freak Show”), transgender bartender Liz Taylor (“AHS: Hotel”), and actor William van Henderson who portrayed true crime director Dr. Elias Cunningham (“AHS: Roanoke”).

This marks O’Hare’s first foray into Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s spin-off series, “American Horror Stories,” which tells a different spooky story each week. On Tuesday morning, the first installment of the anthology was nominated for two Emmy Awards: Best Non-Prosthetic Contemporary Makeup for the “Rubber(wo)man” two-part premiere and Best Contemporary Hairstyling for the “Game Over” finale.

Nico Greetham and Cody Fern are the only two cast members from “Stories” Season 1 that are set to return in Season 2 (in new roles, of course). They will be joined by a whole host of former “American Horror Story” alumni: O’Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Rebecca Dayan and Austin Woods. In addition, new stars to the franchise include Bella Thorne, Judith Light, Anthony De La Torre, Britt Lower, Quvenzhané Wallis, Dominique Jackson, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Derrick Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Houston Jax Towe, Madison Iseman, Kristine Froseth and Alicia Silverstone.

Previously, Hulu released a dollhouse-themed teaser in which creepy-looking plastic humanoids went about their daily lives: conducting surgery, applying makeup, trying to survive being thrown into a well, riding a tricycle … you know, doll stuff. That teaser video was titled “Die-O-Rama” and ended with the song lyrics, “Being bad has never felt so good.”

“American Horror Stories” Season 2 premieres July 21 on Hulu and streams one new episode per week throughout the rest of the summer. Here is the official press photo for the Dollhouse-themed episode: