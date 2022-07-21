‘American Horror Stories’ fans gobsmacked by ‘epic ending’ of ‘Dollhouse’ episode [SPOILERS]

The plot of the “American Horror Stories” Season 2 premiere, titled “Dollhouse,” begins with a creepy doll maker named Mr. Van Wirt (Denis O’Hare) in Natchez, Mississippi in 1961 who is hiring a secretary for his toy company. But the final few minutes of the episode are causing long-time “AHS” fans to explode in excitement on social media, with one viewer calling it an “epic ending.” Warning: This article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!

To recap, the kind-hearted Coby Dellum (Kristine Froseth) applies for the desk job position but is told she’s not right for it, and the next thing she knows she’s being kidnapped by Van Wirt’s henchman, Eustace (Matt Lasky). Coby wakes up in a dollhouse with other kidnapped women, who are forced to dress up like dolls and do motherly tasks (like setting a table and ironing a shirt) and play nice with Van Wirt’s son, Otis (Houston Jax Towe).

Whenever a woman fails at a task, Van Wirt has Eustace throw her into the well out back. The well is also the final resting place of Otis’ birth mother, whom Van Wirt murdered after catching her having an affair with a much handsomer man. As it turns out, this whole dollhouse contest is just a way to find a new mommy for Otis, who has always been obsessed with dolls. Coby instantly becomes a favorite of Otis’ because of her magic powers (that’ll come into play later).

When the remaining three kidnap victims finally escape the mansion, Coby goes back inside to try to take Otis with her. But Van Wirt is waiting, while Eustace kills the other two women. Van Wirt reveals Coby won the contest by showing the most love for Otis, and he makes her into a real-life doll by covering her entire body in hot plastic. The next day, Coby and Otis are saved by two witches who say they felt Coby using her magic and knew she was in danger.

In the final scene, Coby and Otis arrive at their new home, Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies in New Orleans, Louisiana. Coby suggests Otis use his middle name to be safe, so he starts going by Spalding. A little girl with wild orange hair and wide-rimmed glasses, Myrtle Snow, tells Spalding she’s happy to have a new friend. In the event you’re new to the “American Horror Story” franchise, the entire last scene is a callback to “AHS: Coven.” Spalding was the butler of the witch school, played by Denis O’Hare, who had an unhealthy obsession with dolls.

On Twitter, “American Horror Stories” viewers were quick to champion the out-of-nowhere twist that connects “Dollhouse” with “Coven.” Here are just a few of their responses:

SPOILERS FOR AMERICAN HORROR STORIES Bruh what an epic ending, the way this episode is better then any from the last season pic.twitter.com/QK5y5VjqTn — Alana (@youngroyalsa18) July 21, 2022

PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ME IF YOU WATCHED AMERICAN HORROR STORIES!!! Bc that plot twist at the end🫢🫢🫢🫢 — sylvia (@kaimelia_lvr) July 21, 2022

i actually really liked episode one of american horror stories season two… and that tie in at the end was chef’s kiss. #AHS — ً (@_____gabrieI) July 21, 2022

omg the reference to Coven in american horror stories at the end was so cute. i can’t #AmericanHorrorStories — espreè (@ceaeisaj) July 21, 2022

I’m legit in shock of how well written and directed the first episode of season 2 of American horror stories!! REDEMPTION — mortys mom (@Losonobella) July 21, 2022