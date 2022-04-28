4 reasons ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ could creep into Emmy nominations

I have been a longtime, active member in the Gold Derby Forums section, so many on this website will recognize my name from the thread dedicated to “American Horror Story: Double Feature.” While “Double Feature” may not have been everyone’s favorite installment, there were four particular aspects of the season that should make it noteworthy to both average viewers and Emmy voters alike. So let’s dive down the Ryan Murphy rabbit hole, shall we? Below are four reasons why “American Horror Story: Double Feature” could creep into the Emmy nominations.

1. The Power of the Pen/Keyboard: The first half of the season SHOULD have been the storyline of the entire season, and it was brilliantly written. To single out two particular episodes, I loved “Cape Fear” and “Pale” the most. Both episodes established the foundation that made the first half of the season extremely memorable. While both episodes, written by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, have a slim shot of getting a Best Movie/Limited Writing nomination, there is always the glimmer of hope in “AHS” fans.

2. Ryan Murphy’s Regulars: Murphy reunited with a good portion of “American Horror Story” regulars, who were excellent per usual in characters that stayed with the viewers long after the season had concluded. Here are just a few who have a decent chance at receiving a nomination for their work this season. Sarah Paulson pulled double duty in two drastically different roles. The first being Tuberculosis Karen. Yes, that was her name and that was the least disturbing part of the character, who had quite the journey to an unexpected fate. The second of the characters was Mamie Eisenhower, who was much different from the way history has depicted. Kids, do not use this show for your history reports! A nomination for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress would be extremely deserved.

Finn Wittrock’s character of Harry Gardner firmly established him as a future lead for upcoming seasons. Wittrock gave a powerful, yet grounded performance as a father and husband that is forced to make difficult choices, stemming from a bad one of his own making, and struggled to fix the situation. In a perfect world, he would be right up there in our prediction center with great odds for Best Movie/Limited Actor, but as of now they are not exactly in his favor. More reason to predict him, since he could sneak in with 100/1 odds!

Recent Emmy winner Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”) could nab another nod for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor and win the award in two consecutive years for his role as dramatic and devious Austin Sommers. He might be a safe bet for anyone needing to complete their predictions. Macaulay Culkin wowed viewers and critics alike with the extremely complicated character of Mickey, who is the farthest thing from the famous mouse that you can find. Last, but certainly not least, is the underrated gem that is Frances Conroy. Her portrayal of the evil and complicated Sarah Cunningham / Belle Noir was nothing short of masterful. I would go as far as to say that she was the best character on the show all season with a performance that will join the list of “AHS” greatest. Do not sleep on these contenders since they can sneak in and shock you all!

3. Directing: Directing is a cornerstone to the success or failure of any program. The directing this season was great as usual, but one episode in particular struck with me as a major contender for Best Movie/Limited Directing. “Take Me to Your Leader,” which ironically came from the second half of the season, could absolutely nab Max Winkler (who also happens to be the son of TV icon Henry Winkler) a nomination. The directing of the opening scene alone was a masterclass and he kept that quality throughout the episode.

4. Costume Design: Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes is an often overlooked category. Go take a quick peek because the list of winners and nominees is incredible. “American Horror Story: Double Feature” would be a worthy addition to their ranks. The costuming for Peters, Lily Rabe, Paulson, and Conroy were all incredible in the first half, but the costuming in the second half of the season was the real highlight for me. The wardrobe perfectly fit the timeline.

