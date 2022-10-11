The cast of “American Horror Story” Season 11 was officially announced on September 29, several weeks ahead of the October 19 premiere date. This year’s New York City-themed installment features many returning “AHS” actors (including Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd and Zachary Quinto) and also welcomes some first-timers to the FX franchise (like Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver and Kal Penn).

This is the first edition to film entirely in the Big Apple, and the official tagline teases that “mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city.” Meanwhile, “a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.” Co-creators Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk wrote the season premiere, which was directed by John J. Gray. Scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the “American Horror Story: New York City” cast photos for “AHS: NYC.”

O’Hare plays Henry in the “New York City” installment. He by far has the biggest “AHS” resume of his fellow cast members, as his previous appearances have included “Murder House” as Larry Harvey, “Coven” as Spalding, “Freak Show” as Stanley, “Hotel” as Liz Taylor, “Roanoke” as William van Henderson/Dr. Elias Cunningham, “Double Feature” as Holden Vaughn and “Dollhouse” as Mr. Van Wirt.

Grossman returns for her fifth season, this time portraying Barbara. Her prior “American Horror Story” tenures are “Cult” as Meadow Wilton and Patricia Krenwinkel, “Apocalypse” as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, “1984” as Margaret Booth and “Double Feature” as Ursula Khan and Calico.

Similarly, Lourd is back for her fifth cycle, as she takes on the role of Hannah Previous. Previously she popped up in “Cult” as Winter Anderson and Linda Kasabian, “Apocalypse” as Mallory, “1984” as Montana Duke and “Double Feature” as Leslie “Lark” Feldman.

Quinto makes his triumphant return to the franchise as Sam. He hasn’t appeared on FX’s horror anthology since his one-two punch in both “Murder House” as Chad Warwick and “Asylum” as Dr. Oliver Thredson, aka Bloody Face.

In addition, three other cast members are back for “AHS: NYC” after previously only appearing once: Sandra Bernhard (“Apocalypse”), Patti LuPone (“Coven”) and Isaac Powell (“Double Feature”).