‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 will indeed premiere in the fall

As expected, Season 11 of “American Horror Story” will premiere in the fall on FX.

FX Chairman John Landgraf announced the news on Tuesday during his executive session at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. He gave no other details about the new season, but now that we’ve zeroed in on the fall, you can probably expect a title, cast and specific premiere date in coming weeks, like coming from Ryan Murphy himself.

The timeframe is not surprising as “American Horror Story” has typically launched in the fall — nine of the previous 10 seasons kicked off in either September or October with the exception of Season 10, “Double Feature,” which was divided into two parts, “Red Tide” and “Death Valley,” and aired from August to October 2021. Landgraf had said earlier this year that Season 11 will not be split.

In January 2020, FX renewed “American Horror Story” for an additional three seasons, taking the anthology series through Season 13. COVID-19 delayed production on the 10th installment, forcing the series to miss airing in 2020, the only year it’s been off the air since it premiered in 2011.

Meanwhile, the “AHS” spin-off anthology series “American Horror Stories” is currently airing on Hulu.

