‘American Idol’ fans think Allegra Miles was most robbed this week — what about Ava Maybee and Dan Marshall? [POLL RESULTS]

Of this week’s three “American Idol” contestants who were eliminated from the Top 14, fans think pop artist Allegra Miles was most robbed of a spot in the Top 11. This 18-year-old Florida resident first broke onto the scene on Season 18 of “The Voice,” where she became a member of Team Nick Jonas but was eliminated in the Top 9. In our recent poll, 35% of “Idol” viewers say Allegra was most robbed, followed by rock star Ava Maybee at 28% and country crooner Dan Marshall at 22%. The “None of them” option nabbed the remaining 15% of votes.

Allegra started out her “American Idol” journey with a performance of her original song “Tainted.” Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan praised her songwriting abilities and called her an artist. She easily sailed through to Hollywood Week, where she beat out dozens of her competitors to make it into the Top 24.

Allegra’s Hawaii performance of “Adore You” earned her a spot in the live shows, but her Top 20 rendition of “Free Fallin'” failed to connect with America. She wound up in the bottom half that week and had to be saved by the judges. Her final performance on the show turned out to be “Ocean Eyes,” which she performed on the live coast-to-coast episode.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Allegra’s “Ocean Eyes” performance: “She’s on the piano tonight hoping America will vote her through. She’s consistently good at what she does, so I’m not sure what isn’t translating to America. She rarely makes a mistake vocally, so perhaps it’s just the song choices she makes? Luke says, ‘That is why we saved you!’ Lionel loves how Allegra got up from the piano halfway through the song and worked the stage. Katy calls her ‘incredibly talented’ and hopes America doesn’t make the same mistake again.”

Following the eliminations of Allegra, Ava and Dan, only 11 artists remain in the running to win “American Idol” 2022. They are: Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Jay, Fritz Hager, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett. Find out who is eliminated next during the “Judges’ Song Contest” on Monday, April 25.

