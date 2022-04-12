‘American Idol’ Episode 11 performances ranked: All 11 Hawaii performances (Night 2) from worst to best

“American Idol” continued with the 11th episode of Season 20 on Monday, April 11. This installment of the ABC reality TV competition saw judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie relinquish their power over to America. 12 of the Top 24 performed at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. The other half performed on Sunday, April 10. Two singers with the lowest amount of votes from each night will be eliminated. Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson withdrew from the competition after singing “Human” by Christina Perri.

Pop star Bebe Rexha served as mentor for this second night of performances. So who was the best from Monday night? And did they step up their game since Hollywood Week performance? Below I rank each hopeful from the least impressive (but with room to grow) to a possible Season 20 frontrunner.

11. Noah Thompson (“Blue Side of the Mountain” by The SteelDrivers): Noah has a great voice but this particular song choice did not really work for me. It resulted in a forgettable performance with a good vocal. Do I think he is going to be eliminated? Not quite sure to be honest. Not his best performance, but far from his worst.

10. Leah Marlene (“Call Me” by Blondie): With a unique take on a rock classic like this, a lot can go wrong. The vocal was good but there is no denying Leah’s ability to get a crowd going. This is far from her worst performance, but definitely not anywhere near her best. The second half of the performance outshone the first easily. She is absolutely in a lane all by herself and I think she should be safe in advancing to the next round.

9. Fritz Hager (Waves by Dean Lewis): When it comes to vocals, Fritz rarely misses a beat. It is overall performance where Fritz always seems to struggle a little bit. With a song that I can assume is not on the playlist for many “American Idol” voters, Fritz delivered on both vocals and performance. I think Fritz should be safe for weeks to come if he continues this trend. Where I worry is if he will get enough votes to stick around since he is more low-key than the rest of the contestants.

8. Sir Blayke (“Breakeven” by The Script): I think that Sir Blayke had a great vocal this week with a perfect song choice. In the end, the performance ended up being a bit forgettable though. So I would recommend working on the latter in order to really be competitive in this competition.

7. Katyrah Love (“Blame It On The Boogie” by The Jacksons): Bringing the party and the vocals, Katyrah stood out from the other contestants easily. America loves a contestant that is having the time of their life on this show and she was that contestant tonight. This performance also finally allowed me to realize what past “American Idol” contestant she reminds me of: Vonzell Solomon. Vonzell has that same positive energy that was felt so easily by the viewers. Loved every second of this performance.

6. Cameron Whitcomb (“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival): The amount of energy that Cameron has is crazy. He really is a human version of the Energizer Bunny. His lesson on harnessing that energy was not very successful, which knocks him down in the rankings this week. Try listening to the feedback next time Cameron! He is a mix of Zack Morris and the Olympic gymnastics team all in one package. Vocally, he sounded great though. So, there might be a conundrum for voters if he has to do a ballad on any upcoming week. Performance wise…he is in a lane all his own.

5. Allegra Miles (“Adore You” by Harry Styles): Taking an extremely popular song and making it stand out by doing a unique version that surpasses the original is a rare feat. Allegra did just that. In an odd way, I was reminded of Idol winner David Cook since he did that almost every week on his season. Vocally, she sounded great and she owned that stage. The biggest surprise of the night for me.

4. Lady K (“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood): Bringing fierceness to a Carrie Underwood classic, Lady K more than cemented her spot in the next round of the competition with a great vocal and performance. I loved the unexpected song choice and cannot wait to see what she chooses for theme weeks.

3. Cadence Baker (“Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James): Cadence had her best performance thus far in the competition with a timeless song. I was a bit worried that she would be nervous on stage but once she was in front of the crowd, she came alive with energy that we had yet to see from her. Vocally, she was great and the judges as well as America had their jaws on the floor.

2. Ava Maybee (“Tell Me Something Good” by Chaka Khan): Choosing a song based on the fact it was one you dreamed about while asleep might be a first for “American Idol.” Luckily, this dream resulted in Ava bringing her best performance thus far in the competition. Ava might be the contestant that will take the most risks in this competition if she keeps listening to her dreams. If they all turn out like this, the end result might be Ava winning this entire competition.

1. Christian Guardino (“Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic): Christian and Bebe formed a friendship that I hope continues. That was the calmest we have seen him in a video package. On paper, this song sounded like a weird choice to many people. Luckily, this song ended up being his best performance thus far in the competition. Christian is absolutely going to win over more fans with this song choice and he clearly knew it. Have to give Christian the kudos for smart gameplay.

