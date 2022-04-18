‘American Idol’ Episode 12 performances ranked: All Top 20 singers from worst to best

“American Idol” continued with the 12th episode of Season 20 on Sunday, April 17. This installment of the ABC reality TV competition saw judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie relinquish their power over to America. The Top 20 were revealed and competed for America’s vote. Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson withdrew from the competition last week and Danielle Finn, Scarlet and Sir Blayke failed to earn enough votes to stick around.

So who was the best from Sunday night? And have the continued to improve each week? Below I rank each hopeful from the least impressive (but with room to grow) to a possible Season 20 frontrunner.

20. Sage (“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac): Sage’s voice is incredible. Saying that, this particular song choice did not work for me. This was not her best performance. By the end of the night, I would have forgotten about her performance if I did not write these articles live. Not sure if it was enough to stick around to perform another day.

19. Tristen Gressett (“Sacrifice” by the Weeknd): Tristen is the contestant this season that has grown on me over time. He absolutely can overdo it sometimes. The performance side of this was great but it was not his best vocal performance in the competition. It was not the best choice for his voice. Watching the audience turn on Luke was fun too and reminded me of the days when Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell would get jeered at by the audience on a weekly basis.

18. Noah Thompson (“Falling” by Harry Styles): It pains me to say this but I think I finally have pinpointed what makes Noah fail to stand out from the rest of the crowd. Vocally, he sounded great but performance wise, he is very boring. He really needs to work on that in order to have a fighting chance to really make it. As Luke said, he is the epitome of aw-shucks, which can only get you so far on this show since performance is half the battle.

17. Dan Marshall (“Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks): Dan’s last performance was not great so any improvement was necessary for him to stay out of the last two spots in these rankings. Luckily, his nerves seemingly were gone and he gave his best performance thus far. Stage presence was great, but vocally I wanted a little bit more from him. Showing the Garth Brooks video might have gotten him more votes too. There is a sort of magic to this song that always allows it to sound good on any competition show.

16. Elli Rowe (“Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane): Her ability to dial down a moment does set her apart from the competition, but it was difficult to remember her at the end of the night when this episode was over. Vocally, she sounded great but the performance was unmemorable in my opinion. Yet, she is in a lane of her own in this competition and that seems to be working for Elli so far. She could be the Maddie Poppie of this season.

15. Katyrah Love (“Dream” by Bishop Briggs): I love this contestant but I was not wowed by the particular performance. Vocally, she was solid though. Not her worst performance, but not her best either. I hope Katy has some really good song suggestions for her.

14. Fritz Hager (“when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish): How does one follow up a performance from Phillip Phillips? That was the task Fritz faced unexpectedly with a song from Billie Eilish. I do not believe that this was his best vocal performance, but there was a sense of confidence that Fritz was exuding that made this performance memorable. Let’s hope that he keeps up this confidence. Side note, the way he broke the judges and had them in tears was quite surprising.

13. Emyrson Flora (“Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato): In a strong performance vocally, Emyrson showed that she is “in it to win it” as Randy used to say. What improved dramatically was the performance factor of it all which still needs a bit more work, but the way she is improving on that aspect so rapidly is impressive.

12. HunterGirl (“Heartbreak Down” by HunterGirl): Utilizing an original song at this particular stage of the competition is a risky choice since the song needs to be amazing. The vocal performance was great. There is no denying that. The song itself was not great in my opinion though. In the end, that knocked her down two spots in my rankings.

11. Cadence Baker (“Train Wreck” by James Arthur): Cadence just has an ease when it comes to vocals. Then she chooses this song, which I was a bit conflicted on. Vocally, this was not my favorite from her, but far from her worst. On the flip side, this was her best performance so far this season. I am going to classify this under “missed opportunity”.

10. Cameron Whitcomb (“Changes” by Black Sabbath): Cameron is just in a lane completely his own on this show. He listened last week? This might be his calmest performance since he was not running around the entire time and actually showed some seriousness. Vocally, he sounded great too. A step in the right direction though!

9. Lady K (“Love on the Brain” by Rhianna): The last contestant that was called safe was Lady K. Nothing against Sir Blayke, but as soon as it was announced it was down to them, I kind of figured it would be him going home. Her performance of a Rihanna classic was a great performance and vocally she sounded great. Saying that, it was not my favorite performance from her this season.

8. Mike Parker (“Chasing After You” by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd): There is no doubt that Mike Parker has everything to win this competition, but for the second time in this competition all those pieces fell perfectly together. Two weeks in a row where he delivered big time when voters get their initial performances from him in live rounds. As Luke said, Mike is indeed checking off the boxes. Vocally and performance-wise, Mike just looked like a star tonight.

7. Allegra Miles (“Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty): Getting the good news in such a fun way from Ryan Seacrest reminded me of Guy Fieri messing with contestants on “Guy’s Grocery Games.” This was easily my favorite performance from Allegra so far in this competition. I never would have thought this song would match so well with her voice. Am I shocked that she knows how to play the game to get voters? No, since she has previous experience on another show, which does give her a bit of an edge in that regard.

6. Ava Maybee (“Anyone” by Demi Lovato): Ava just has such a great personality that voters are drawn to and it just shines in all her performances. Vocally, she sounded incredible. In regards to her performance, she shined equally as much. This was the second Demi Lovato song of the night and by far the better of the two. Ava is the dark horse of this competition in my opinion since her ability to take a risk and nail it every time reminded me of Allison Iraheta.

5. Jacob Moran (“Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder): Jacob Moran is a dream contestant for “American Idol.” He is another contestant on a hot streak with his performances for voters. Vocally, he was amazing. His performance was equally as impressive. What I hope he works on a little bit though is utilizing more upbeat song choices since I would love to see him let loose. Is it terrible that I would love to hear his take on a Bon Jovi song if they do a rock week?

4. Jay (“You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse): Jay delivered his best performance in the competition on the week that he needed it the most. With pitch perfect vocals and a performance that matched them, Jay delivered an instant “American Idol” classic performance that will go in the history books. Keep up performances like this and he should be in great shape in this competition.

3. Leah Marlene (“Heal” by Tom Odell): This was Leah’s riskiest song choice yet and it paid in spades. This was by far her best performance thus far in the competition. Saving this song for this point in the show was a brilliant decision since it allowed her to shine and it showed that she is playing the voting game like a pro. This particular performance will gain her more fans.

2. Christian Guardino (“Imagine” by John Lennon): Christian has an incredible voice and usually is ranked in my top spots. Saying that, tonight he easily takes the second highest and almost overtook my number one choice. This was his best performance thus far in the competition. There was nothing I would change about that performance. I want this on my IPod right now. He seems like a shoo-in for the finale in my opinion.

1. Nicolina (“Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks): Continuing her streak of great performances, Nicolina just put her own stamp on a classic that many often butcher on singing competitions. In terms of vocals and performance, she knocked this performance out of the ballpark. I’m starting to think that she might be a shoo-in for the finale at this point and I cannot wait to see what she does next.

