‘American Idol’ Episode 13 performances ranked: Monday’s Top 14 singers from worst to best

“American Idol” continued with the 13th episode of Season 20 on Monday, April 18. This installment of the ABC reality TV competition saw the Top 14 revealed. 10 were voted through by American before judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie chose four more to round out the field. By the end of the night, six artists were sent home: Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, Elli Rowe, Katyrah Love and Sage.

Along with exciting results, each artist sang once again. So who was the best from Monday night? And have they continued to improve each week? Below I rank each hopeful from the least impressive (but with room to grow) to a possible Season 20 frontrunner.

14. Emyrson Flora (“Love in the Dark”by Adele): Tackling an Adele song on any show is a risky move since you have to be perfect. Some notes sounded a bit pitchy here and there, but overall a solid performance.

13. Noah Thompson (“Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell): What a birthday gift for the country singer! Noah gave us a gift too…his best performance yet. Another case of a contestant waiting a day to give us a performance that was even better than the one on Sunday. Not a fan of that trend, but so glad we got to hear this cover. Now, I think he has a fighting chance in this competition.

12. Dan Marshall (“Stuck on You” by Lionel Richie): While I am glad that Dan advanced, I never expected this performance from him. Something about this week has really made him up his game when it comes to performances. Vocally, he sounded better on Sunday but he really is just surprising a lot of voters like myself who did not expect Dan to rise to the occasion this week.

11. Mike Parker (“Bed on Fire” by Teddy Swims): I was shocked when Mike did not advance by votes alone and hoped he would nail his performance so the judges can save him. Luckily, Mike provided the vocal that cemented his spot in the competition.

10. HunterGirl (“Vice” by Miranda Lambert): HunterGirl delivered a great performance with a Miranda Lambert crowd pleaser. I oddly preferred her vocal on Sunday to this, but there is no denying that if any county artist has the best odds to win, it might be her since she is the best all-around country artist this season.

9. Fritz Hager (“Golden” by Harry Styles): Voters should not underestimate Fritz, as I have learned. He has just proven to be a fan favorite and has clicked with a good portion of “American Idol” voters. This was easily my favorite performance from him so far. Fritz is a real wildcard in this competition since his future does seem to be indeed golden.

8. Allegra Miles (“Tainted” by Allegra Miles): I was shocked when Ryan Seacrest said that Allegra had not automatically advanced to the Top 14. Without missing a beat, she responded with an original song that allowed for a great vocal performance and just seems radio ready at this very moment.

7. Jay (“Believer” by Imagine Dragons): After nailing an Amy Winehouse hit on Sunday, this was a great follow-up performance. This week was a very good one for Jay in terms of performance and vocals. I was shocked when he was not automatically advanced to the next round.

6. Leah Marlene (“Wisher to the Well” by Leah Marlene): Choosing this song as her celebration song was a risk for Leah, but it paid off. Leah sounded and looked great. The song was meant for a big stage like this. Country week might be a struggle for her though.

5. Lady K (“Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan): While this was not Lady K’s best vocal, I liked it even better than her performance on Sunday. She exuded pure confidence and fun along with a solid vocal that was extremely memorable. The song choice was perfection. Can we get Jazmine Sullivan to sing this with her at the finale?

4. Christian Guardino (“Creep” by Radiohead): The second contestant to advance, to the surprise of nobody, was Christian Guardino. The song choice sounded like a bad choice at first, but somehow he made this classic song his own. It was not my favorite from him but there is no denying that he surprised a lot of people tonight with his song choice while delivering his signature great vocals.

3. Tristen Gressett (“Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz): Tristen saved his best performance for tonight. I loved every second of this performance.

2. Nicolina (“She Used to be Mine” by Sara Bareilles): To the surprise of nobody, Nicolina sailed through to the next round and reprised her incredible version of a Sara Bareilles classic. She makes every song shine but this one in particular seems meant for her.

1. Ava Maybee (“Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo): The first contestant to advance was Ava and she brought her signature unpredictable song to the stage with passion. Her vocals were amazing and this performance is my favorite from her so far this season.

