‘American Idol’ Episode 14 performances ranked: Sunday’s Top 11 singers from worst to best

“American Idol” continued with the 14th episode of Season 20 on Sunday, April 24. This installment of the ABC reality TV competition saw the Top 11 revealed after singing for America and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee and Dan Marshall were sent home.

Along with exciting results, each artist sang once again. So who was the best from Sunday night? And have they continued to improve each week? Below I rank each hopeful from the least impressive (but with room to grow) to a possible Season 20 frontrunner.

Sunday’s episode of the OG reality TV juggernaut featured not only the incredibly talented contestants, but the return of Gabby Barrett to mentor them. Also, whoever is dressing Ryan Seacrest chose quite the statement outfit that looks like it came out of “Charlie’s Angels.” Bosley is that you? Last but certainly not least, I am ranking all the performances from Sunday since we got to see them all. Hopefully, we get that every single week from here on out. Below are the Top 11 rankings:

11. Tristen Gressett (“Whataya Want from Me” by Adam Lambert): Vocally, this was not Tristen’s strongest moment. Performance wise, it was easily his calmest and most put together so far this season. So, I struggled between this spot in the rankings and one above it but overall, he actually was the least memorable of the night for me.

10. Jay (“Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars): While I may not have been Jay’s biggest fan in the beginning, he has really grown on me. After last week, where he had two amazing performances, this particular song choice was not the best for his voice. Vocally, he sounded great and the emotional connection to the song was very evident. It was not his worst, but far from his best at the same time. The judges loved it though, and they are the experts ,so I will circle back and re-watch it on Monday to see if maybe it’s a performance that grows on you over time. His styling was very “Miami Vice” this week.

9. Mike Parker (“Hurricane” by Luke Combs): Mike Parker delivered an amazing performance that I personally loved. Did I like it as much as his save me performance? No. Saying that, he is improving by leaps and bounds and it is a joy to watch. On a side note, he seemed to have the most fun he has ever had on the show with this performance. I liked that too.

8. Emyrson Flora (“Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo): I feel like this particular song is starting to be over utilized on singing competitions. Saying that, Emyrson’s cover was the best I have heard so far on any competition show. While it wasn’t her best performance, the vocals were amazing. It took me a minute, but I finally realized who she reminds me of. Her vocal tone reminds me of Jewel.

7. HunterGirl (“Baby Girl” by Sugarland): This was my favorite performance from HunterGirl on the big “American Idol” stage. This was a perfect song choice for her voice and the emotional connection to the song was very evident. While Katy Perry singled her out as one to beat, I still am unsure if she has the gas to make it all the way to the finale, which is not her fault since the contestants this season are so talented. She may not be able to surpass the bigger voices of the season.

6. Lady K (“I Believe” by Fantasia): This is the best winner song in “American Idol” history and I will fight anyone who disagrees. Saying that, Lady K did a great job on a song that Fantasia planted such ownership upon that it’s extremely difficult to forget the original version. While it was not as good as the original version, which to be quite honest is probably unbeatable at this point, this performance was my favorite performance so far in the competition from Lady K. She absolutely leveled up!

5. Christian Guardino (“Take Me to Church” by Hozier): In a competitive week, Christian gave me a bit of a scare with the opening, which was not great. Saying that, once the tempo went up, the Christian Guardino we all know and love was back and sounded amazing. The song choice simultaneously worked in his benefit and provided a disservice. Overall, not a bad song choice but not his best. This performance should not hurt his standing in this competition at the end of the day though.

4. Leah Marlene (“Happy Together” by The Turtles): As Randy Jackson would say, “Leah Marlene is in it to win it!” This was easily my favorite performance and vocal from her so far in the competition. She made a song written and recorded decades ago sound current and was equally as intoxicating as the original version. This was the ideal time to have your best performance Leah. Maddie Poppe had that moment in a Disney Week, which is next week by the way, and that just happened to be the Top Ten of that season. Coincidence? Cannot wait to see if she has the same trajectory.

3. Noah Thompson (“Stand By Me” by Ben E. King): This is the absolute best that Noah has ever sounded in the competition. Switching from the initial song to this classic was a brilliant choice. This is the week that Noah Thompson has cemented his place as a frontrunner this season. I see you, Noah. Well Played! I will not underestimate you again. Also ironic that his best vocal came from a non-country song. That might be my favorite part of it all.

2. Fritz Hager (“Let It Go” by James Bay): In the biggest surprise of the night for me, Fritz Hager provided what I believe is his best performance so far in the competition. The stars aligned for Fritz with this song and his newfound confidence. Fritz could easily be a dark horse this season if he keeps performing like this. The most improved of the season and the season is not even over yet. He might just follow his idol Phillip Phillips to “American Idol” glory.

1. Nicolina (“Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley): Since my mother is a two time cancer survivor, I semi struggled to actually remain composed during this performance. It hit me right in the gut. Everything about this performance was perfection. From the performance to the vocal, it was just incredible. I am starting to question if anyone is going to be able to beat Nicolina at this point.

